Bihar floods: Stranded at his Patna residence, Sushil Modi rescued by NDRF personnel

Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Modi was rescued by National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) personnel Monday after he was stranded at his Patna residence following torrential floods in the state.

In a video shared by news agency ANI, the deputy chief minister is seen sitting on a boat along with other people, wading through knee-deep waters. He was safely taken to drier ground by the NDRF personnel.

#WATCH: Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Modi who was stranded at his residence in Patna, rescued by National and State Disaster Response Forces personnel. #BiharFlood pic.twitter.com/WwdbAcTWy6 — ANI (@ANI) September 30, 2019

Meanwhile, the death toll in Bihar has risen to 29 after incessant rains lashed the state since Friday. Patna continues to be among the worst-affected city in the state, apart from Bhagalpur and Kaimur districts.

On Sunday, Patna woke up to four to six-foot-deep waterlogging in several areas. Officials say the state capital has not witnessed such waterlogging since the 1975 floods. Apart from these three areas, Araria, Muzaffarpur, Samastipur, Banka and Munger were among the other districts that have been receiving heavy rainfall.