Bihar floods: 12 districts hit, displaced take shelter along highways

Transport vehicles moving at submerged national highway 31 near Fatuha in Patna district of Bihar on Sunday. (PTI File Photo) Transport vehicles moving at submerged national highway 31 near Fatuha in Patna district of Bihar on Sunday. (PTI File Photo)

Over 25,000 people have taken shelter along the National Highway-57 between Muzaffarpur and Darbhanga while another 15,000 have been living in tents on the East-West Corridor between Gopalganj and Motihari because of incessant rain and extra discharge of water in Gandak, Bagmati and Kosi rivers causing floods in 12 districts of Bihar with Gopalganj, East Champaran, Saharsa, Darbhanga and parts of Muzaffarpur worst-affected.

So far, over 15 lakh people have been affected by the floods.

Ramchandrudu, Additional Secretary (Disaster Management), said, “Overall, 625 panchayats of 86 blocks in 12 districts have been affected. NDRF and SDRF boats are deployed to evacuate people. A total of 463 community kitchens are being run to provide food to about 1.8 lakh displaced people.”

