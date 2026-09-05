Bihar flood threat rises as Ganga flows above ‘highest flood level’; Orange rain alert in Delhi

A flood-like situation has developed in parts of Bihar as several rivers, including the Burhi Gandak, Ganga, Kosi and Bagmati, continue to rise after the heavy rainfall in Jharkhand and Nepal flooding. Due to the heavy rain, the Ganga water level in Bihar rose by 10 cm at Gandhi Ghat on Saturday morning, reported news agency PTI. The Ganga is currently 1 cm above the ‘highest flood level’. In the national capital, Delhi-NCR, too, the heavy rain since Friday sparked an Orange alert.

The situation is particularly worrisome for the low-lying areas along the Burhi Gandak, with water levels rising in several districts. According to the Water Resources Department, several low lying areas like Patna, Bhojpur, Vaishali, Lakhisarai and Bhagalpur are among the districts facing a flood threat as rivers overflow.

No casualty has been reported so far and people living in river floodplains have been moved to safer locations, officials said.

The Ganga was flowing above the danger mark at Digha Ghat, Gandhi Ghat, Hathidah and Maner in Patna, as well as in Buxar, Munger, Bhagalpur and Kahalgaon. The Punpun river was also above the danger level at Sripalpur and Punpun, while the Ghaghra had crossed the mark at Darauli and Siwan.

The Bihar Disaster Management Department has issued the following advisories as the flood situation worsens:

Do not enter floodwaters.

Stay away from electricity poles after an area is inundated.

Sprinkle bleaching powder over piled-up garbage.

Use halogen tablets to disinfect drinking water.

A helpline number has also been shared on the department’s social media platforms for assistance.

Bihar Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary conducted an aerial survey of the affected areas recently and reviewed relief and rescue operations. Officials have been directed to monitor the situation closely and report any signs of damage or unusual rise in water levels immediately.

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Uttar Pradesh floods

The flooding in Bihar comes as heavy rain continues across parts of North and East India. In Uttar Pradesh, around 3.53 lakh people in 26 districts are currently affected by floods, according to the relief commissioner’s office. Rivers including the Ganga and Ghaghra are running high with the Ganga above the danger level in parts of the state.

The state government has deployed more than 1600 flood outposts, nearly 1700 boats and motorboats and over 1000 medical teams. More than 1300 flood shelters have also been set up.

North India rain forecast

The regional meteorological department has forecast more rain and thunderstorms in Uttar Pradesh with western parts of the state likely to receive more rainfall while eastern Uttar Pradesh is expected to remain more limited.

Heavy rain has also disrupted normal routine of Delhi-NCR as well. Several roads in Delhi and Gurugram were waterlogged, leading to traffic congestion. Waterlogging around the Indira Gandhi International Airport also affected movement, while IndiGo warned passengers that bad weather could disrupt domestic flight schedules.

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Himachal, Rajasthan rain updates

In Himachal Pradesh, 102 roads remained closed following rainfall, with Mandi accounting for the highest number of blockages. The weather office has issued a yellow alert and warned of heavy rain at isolated places.

Punjab and Haryana also received moderate rainfall, while parts of Rajasthan recorded heavy to very heavy showers. Khandar in Rajasthan’s Sawai Madhopur recorded 130 mm of rain in the 24 hours ending Friday morning.

The weather office has forecast more heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places in eastern and southeastern Rajasthan, while several parts of North India are likely to continue experiencing rain over the next few days.