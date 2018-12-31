Bihar: Fire in Muzaffarpur snacks factory; three dead, seven feared trapped

Toggle Menu
Seven more people are feared to be trapped inside the factory located in Chaknooran area. Fire-fighting operations are underway.

The reason behind the fire is yet to be known. (Photo: ANI)

At least three persons have died in a fire that broke out in a snacks factory in Muzaffarpur, Bihar, on Monday afternoon. Seven more people are feared to be trapped inside the factory located in Chaknooran area, reported ANI.

Muzaffarpur district magistrate said three bodies have been recovered.

Fire tenders have been pressed to service to douse the flames and fire-fighting operations are underway. The reason behind the fire is yet to be known.

(More details awaited)

