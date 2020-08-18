Bihar extends lockdown till September 6

Private vehicles will be allowed to ply without a pass. (File)

With Covid-19 cases crossing one lakh in the state, the Bihar government on Monday extended the lockdown in the state till September 6. The earlier lockdown was in place from July 30 to August 16.

According to the state’s Home department, there will be no relaxations in restrictions till September 6. Government and private offices will be allowed to function with 50 per cent staff, while public transport will remain off the roads. Private vehicles will be allowed to ply without a pass.

“In view of the present situation of Covid-19 in the state, following guidelines imposing further restrictions are being issued…” an order by Special Secretary (Home) Sunil Kumar on 30 July had said, adding that “night curfew would be in place from 10 pm to 5 am except for essential services and trade activities”.

Restaurants, dhabas and eateries will be allowed to function only for home delivery and takeaway services. All commercial and private establishments, except shopping malls, will be allowed to function normally.

Defence, Central Armed Police Forces, treasury, public utilities, disaster management, LPG, PNG, power generation and transmission offices can work with full staff capacity.

