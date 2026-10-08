Acting on tip, cops seize Rs 50 lakh during search at Bihar engineer’s home

EOU Director Inspector General (DIG) Manavjeet Singh Dhillon said the cash was recovered during a search in Muzaffarpur and was being counted using a machine.

The Economic Offences Unit (EOU) of Bihar police on Thursday claimed to have found Rs 50 lakh in cash during ongoing searches at premises linked to an executive engineer of the state Planning and Development Department, who is facing a disproportionate assets case.

EOU Director Inspector General (DIG) Manavjeet Singh Dhillon said the cash was recovered during a search in Muzaffarpur and was being counted using a machine.

The searches are being carried out against Narad Kumar Das, an executive engineer in the state’s Planning and Development Department, after the EOU registered a case against him on October 7 under Section 13(2) and 13(1)(b) of the Prevention of Corruption Act.