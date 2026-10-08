Acting on tip, cops seize Rs 50 lakh during search at Bihar engineer’s home

Locations being raided include his residences in Bhagalpur and Patna, a flat in Muzaffarpur, and a location in Munger, along with a government office

Written by: Himanshu Harsh
2 min readPatnaUpdated: Oct 8, 2026 02:03 PM IST
bihar executive engineerEOU Director Inspector General (DIG) Manavjeet Singh Dhillon said the cash was recovered during a search in Muzaffarpur and was being counted using a machine.
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The Economic Offences Unit (EOU) of Bihar police on Thursday claimed to have found Rs 50 lakh in cash during ongoing searches at premises linked to an executive engineer of the state Planning and Development Department, who is facing a disproportionate assets case.

EOU Director Inspector General (DIG) Manavjeet Singh Dhillon said the cash was recovered during a search in Muzaffarpur and was being counted using a machine.

The searches are being carried out against Narad Kumar Das, an executive engineer in the state’s Planning and Development Department, after the EOU registered a case against him on October 7 under Section 13(2) and 13(1)(b) of the Prevention of Corruption Act.

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According to DIG Dhillon, the case was registered based on information received from a “reliable source” regarding assets allegedly acquired by Das beyond his known sources of income.

“Prima facie evidence has been found of Rs 83,53,200 in assets allegedly acquired beyond his known legitimate sources of income, which is approximately 64.93 per cent above his known income,” the officer said.

The EOU obtained search warrants from the Special Court, Vigilance, Patna, and separate teams began searches at five locations in Bhagalpur, Munger, Patna and Muzaffarpur on Thursday morning.

The locations include Das’s residences in Bhagalpur and Patna, a flat in Muzaffarpur, and a location in Munger, along with the government office of the Local Area Engineering Organisation, Works Division in Munger.

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The searches were still underway, EOU said, indicating that more seizures could be made during the operation.

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Himanshu Harsh
Himanshu Harsh

Himanshu Harsh is a Correspondent with The Indian Express, currently leading on-the-ground coverage in Bihar. With a reporting career rooted in the complexities of the National Capital Region (NCR), Himanshu specializes in the critical intersection of law, crime, and civic governance. Professional Expertise & Credentials An alumnus of the prestigious Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Delhi, Himanshu brings a rigorous academic foundation to his investigative work. His expertise is characterized by a "ground-up" reporting style, most notably demonstrated during his extensive coverage of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, where he analyzed shifting political landscapes and grassroots sentiment. Specialized Beats Himanshu’s portfolio reflects versatility, allowing him to navigate diverse industries and social issues: Civic & Legal Affairs: Extensive experience covering the Delhi reporting beat, focusing on policy implementation and judicial impact. Automotive Industry: A technical background in reporting on India’s evolving transport and automotive sectors. Social Fabric & Human Interest: Beyond hard news, he is known for exploring the changing social dynamics of India’s urban and rural heartlands, bringing a human-centric lens to systemic issues. Personal Interests & Digital Literacy Outside the newsroom, Himanshu’s deep engagement with technology and gaming informs his understanding of digital trends and the modern information economy. A trained DJ with a passion for music, his diverse personal interests contribute to a well-rounded perspective that resonates across both traditional and digital media platforms. ... Read More

 

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