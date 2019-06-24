Bihar encephalitis deaths: SC directs Centre, state govt to submit response within a week

The Supreme Court Monday directed the Centre and Bihar government to file an affidavit within seven days giving details of facilities dealing with public health, nutrition and sanitation, for treatment of children suffering from Acute Encephalitis Syndrome (AES) in Muzaffarpur.

The Acute Encephalitis Syndrome (AES) outbreak in Muzaffarpur has claimed the lives of over 130 children so far, with two more deaths reported on Sunday. This year, there have been 560 confirmed cases of AES.

A bench of Justices Sanjiv Khanna and B R Gavai directed the Bihar government to file an affidavit on the adequacy of medical facilities, nutrition and sanitation and the hygiene conditions in the state. During the hearing, one of the lawyers informed the court that similar deaths had occurred earlier in Uttar Pradesh.

The court took note of it and directed the state government to file its response as well. The matter has been posted for hearing after 10 days, reported PTI.

Most of the deaths which have been reported from three blocks in Muzaffarpur — Mushahari, Minapur and Kanti (14). The AES outbreak has affected about 20 out of the 40 districts in the state and has afflicted more than 600 children since June 1.

Chief Minister Nitish Kumar was gheraoed when he visited Sri Krishna Medical College and Hospital (SKMCH), almost weeks after the outbreak and angry protesters outside the hospital shouted slogans asking him to “go back”.

The State government has assured Rs 400 travel reimbursement for patients of AES. The Chief Minister had earlier announced an ex-gratia of Rs 4 lakh for each child who succumbed in the outbreak.

Instructions were also issued for equipping primary health centres with necessary facilities so that children with AES symptoms in remote areas could be provided with medical attention closer home since, in several cases, the time involved in travelling to the district headquarters and seeking admission to hospitals had led to delay in treatments.

Earlier, the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) sent notices to the Union Health Ministry and Bihar government over ‘deplorable’ condition of health infrastructure in the country. The human rights body had taken suo motu cognizance of the rising number of deaths of children due to Acute Encephalitis Syndrome (AES) in Muzaffarpur district of Bihar.