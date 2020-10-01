Bihar elections: Won’t succumb to anyone’s attempt to finish party, says Chirag Paswan

LJP national president Chirag Paswan.

Amid the seat-sharing discussions in the NDA camp, Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) Wednesday said it would not “succumb to anyone’s attempt to finish off the existence of the party”.

In a video released by the LJP, the party’s national president Chirag Paswan is seen talking to some party leaders who extend their support to any decision taken by him.

After listening to party leaders, Chirag Paswan says, “Whatever decision we take will be in the interest of the party. I have been telling in every speech that country comes first, party next and individual last. The party is like a mother. If anyone tries to suppress us, belittle us and finish off our existence, it is not possible.”

He is also seen telling party workers to remain prepared for “any circumstances”.

LJP sources told The Indian Express that several seats the BJP is offering to the LJP are Muslim-dominated and “not winnable”. “BJP and LJP are still working it out. We have nothing against BJP and in fact, want it to be the senior partner in NDA. A final decision is likely anytime,” said a senior LJP leader.

A BJP leader said party chief J P Nadda had met Chirag Paswan. “All our top leaders are in Delhi. We are making all possible attempts to keep NDA intact. We hope to find a mutually workable formula,” said the leader.

A senior JD (U) leader said that if LJP remains with NDA, Chirag would have to stop challenging the authority of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. “Nitish Kumar heads the NDA alliance in Bihar and there must not be any conflicting signal from within the alliance,” said the leader.

