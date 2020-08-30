Bihar elections: Former D-G Sunil Kumar joins JD(U), may contest from seat in Lalu bastion

Former IPS officer Sunil Kumar (extreme right) joined JD(U) Saturday. (Source: Twitter/@Jduonline)

Former IPS officer Sunil Kumar, who recently retired as Director General (Home Guards and Fire Services), Saturday joined the JD(U). Kumar, who had served as Additional Director General of Police (Headquarters) during the Grand Alliance regime, was seen as being close to both RJD leader Lalu Prasad and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.

Kumar is the younger brother of Congress’s Bhore (Gopalganj) MLA Anil Kumar. It is likely that he will contest from the reserved seat, with his elder brother retiring from politics.

The former IPS officer said: “The word ‘service’ in IPS would be my motto in politics as well. I have been impressed with Nitish Kumar’s idea of good government and commitment to weaker sections of the society. I will take any assignment the party gives me”.

JD(U) spokesperson and Information and Public Relations Minister Neeraj Kumar said: “Sunil Kumar has been a good police officer. He comes with a political background. He will surely boost the party with his ideas and services.”

The party, which is looking to make its presence felt in Prasad’s home district of Gopalganj, is counting on Kumar as a safe bet from the Bhore seat. A member of a Scheduled Caste, he may also be projected as a Dalit face in the party.

The older Kumar had unsuccessfully contested from Gopalganj Lok Sabha seat in 2014 against BJP’s Janak Chamar.

