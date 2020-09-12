Bihar elections: Stand firmly with Chirag’s decisions, says Ram Vilas Paswan

Ram Vilas Paswan

Union minister Ram Vilas Paswan on Friday said that he “stands firmly” with his son and LJP national president Chirag Paswan, and has “full faith that Chirag will take Bihar to new heights”.

“…I am happy that my son Chirag is with me and has been taking due care of me. At the same time, he has been taking care of party activities well. I have full faith that Chirag will take Bihar to new heights because of his ‘yuva soch’. I am standing firmly with every decision of Chirag…,” he tweeted.

His support for his son was followed by a flurry of support for Chirag, who has been authorised by the party to take a final call on whether to contest the Bihar elections under the leadership of Chief Minister and JD(U) chief Nitish Kumar. While the LJP’s posturing is being seen as a way of “putting pressure” on Nitish ahead of seat-sharing decisions in the NDA, a section of LJP leaders believes the party should contest independently to “test the waters and invest for the future”. An LJP leader said: “We have nothing. If we contest alone, our organisation would revive and Chirag could emerge as a leader and fulcrum of Dalit politics by 2025 Assembly elections.”

“We want to see if Chirag is brave enough to sever ties with NDA. Such a move can only help the Opposition,” said a JD(U) leader.

BJP spokesperson Nikhil Anand said: “NDA is united and LJP is an important component. Our national president J P Nadda has clearly said BJP-JD(U)-LJP is a great winning combination.”

