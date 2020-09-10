Bihar elections: RLSP, VIP seek clarity on seat-sharing, RJD yet to reply

RJD leader Tejashwi Prasad Yadav. (File)

Even as all eyes are on the LJP’s next move, Grand Alliance constituents Rashtriya Lok Samata Party (RLSP) and Vikasshil Insaan Party (VIP) are seeking clarity from the RJD about seat-sharing.

Both RLSP and VIP have handed a list of probable seats to RJD state president Jagtanand Singh, but have not got any response from the senior alliance partner.

While the RJD and Congress have not yet discussed seat-sharing with junior partners, the RJD itself seems keen on contesting 140-plus seats. “There is a dominant feeling in our party that we should contest 140-150 seats. We are also willing to accommodate three Left parties and JMM. Our leader Lalu Prasad wants the Congress to accommodate RLSP and VIP from its share,” said an RJD source.

A senior RJD leader said: “Lalu has asked these parties to show their pahalwans (winnable candidates) first.”

An RLSP leader said, “We want clarity so that seat-wise preparation can begin. We need to sit together and work it out fast.” The Congress also needs to show some urgency, he added.

VIP chief Mukesh Sahni has also been signalling his impatience on the matter.

The LJP’s moves have prompted the Grand Alliance to hold its seat-sharing decisions.

“Anything can happen in politics. If LJP joins us, all existing partners will have to do with less seats. Let us see if Chirag Paswan is serious or posturing,” said RJD spokesperson Mrityunjay Tewari.

