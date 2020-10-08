Bihar elections: RJD first list names 42 candidates

Tejashwi Yadav. (File Photo)

There are 15 Yadav and three Muslim candidates in the RJD’s first list of 42 candidates announced on Wednesday.

Among the Yadav candidates is the wife of former Nawada MLA Rajballabh Yadav, who has been convicted in a teen rape case. The list also includes Mokama muscleman MLA Anant Singh, who won as an Independent last time and as a JD(U) nominee in the 2010 state polls.

Former Assembly Speaker Uday Narayan Choudhary would take on sitting MLA and former CM Jitan Ram Manjhi from Imamganj. Choudhary, who has served twice as the Speaker, lost the Imamganj seat to Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular) candidate Manjhi in the last Assembly elections.

The RJD has fielded former Banka MP Jaiprakash Yadav’s brother Vijay Prakash from Jamui against BJP’s Shreyasi Singh. The former MP’s daughter Divya Prakash has been fielded from Tarapur.

Former state BSP chief Bharat Bind, who recently joined the RJD, has got a ticket from Bhabhua. Rahul Tiwari, the son of former MP Shivanand Tiwari and MLA from Shahpur, would contest from the same seat.

Former minister Shyam Rajak, who won from Phulwari Sharif as JD (U) candidate in 2015, was denied a ticket. Rajak recently joined the RJD. The Phulwari Sharif seat has gone to the CPI (ML) in the seat-sharing arrangement in the Grand Alliance.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.