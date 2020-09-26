Bihar elections: Nitish Kumar promises irrigation in all fields, medical access in all panchayats

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar. (File)

Soon after the Bihar election dates were announced, Chief Minister and JD(U) president Nitish Kumar said that if voted back to power, he would ensure irrigation in every field, solar powered light in every village, medical facilities for people and animals in every panchayat, and an incentive of Rs 50,000 for women clearing graduation examinations.

Speaking to reporters about the second phase of his Saat Nischay (seven resolutions), he said this would ensure micro planning.

“There will be bypass and approach roads in major towns. We will ensure people in villages can reach the nearest town with good approach roads… I fulfilled my promises before 2015 polls even though we changed the alliance partner,” Nitish said. He added that he did not mind what some people said about him, in an apparent reference to LJP leader Chirag Paswan’s remarks.

Playing down his differences with Chirag, the chief minister said he had always shared a “good relationship” with Union minister and LJP patriarch Ram Vilas Paswan. He added that seat-sharing in the NDA would be done amicably.

To questions about holding elections amid a pandemic, Nitish said: “There will be meetings and interaction with the public, but we will follow safety protocol. While Covid has been erratic, its numbers have substantially come down in Bihar and testing is above the national average.”

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd