Bihar: Nitish Kumar holds first virtual rally, says 10 lakh people getting jobs daily

About 10 lakh people of Bihar are getting some kind of employment per day under various schemes of Central and state governments, and the state is conducting more than 1.5 lakh tests each day to arrest the spread of coronavirus, Chief Minister and JD(U) national president Nitish Kumar said on Monday.

Addressing the party’s first virtual rally ahead of the Assembly elections, there are enough ICU beds and ventilators to treat Covid-19 patients.

He spoke about the success of the scheme to supply drinking water to every home, and announced that the government would waive loan interest under Students Credit Card Scheme for “good students”.

Nitish dwelt at length on how the state government is fighting the pandemic at every level and how the government has given free ration to migrant workers who returned home from other states following the nationwide lockdown.

According to the JD(U), lakhs of people watched the virtual rally on social media.

During two-hour speech, Nitish said, “We have created 14.71 core manav divas (human days) of work. On average, about 10 lakh people are getting some jobs from various government schemes…. As for Covid-19 preparations, we are conducting over 1.5 lakh tests per day. We are now conducting tests of 32,233 people per 10 lakh population. At present, we are conducting 11,350 RTPCR tests per day and plan to take it to 20,000 per day.”

Apparently taking on RJD leader Tejashwi Prasad Yadav, without naming him, he said, “Those criticising us do not know much about the work being done. But I focus on good work and do not bother about criticism.”

With all possibilities of Assembly elections being held on time – around October-November — Nitish also appealed to the people to take proper precautions against Covid. “You all have to follow rules and use masks,” he said, and praised the Centre for deciding to open a 500-bed Covid hospital each in Bihta (in Patna district) and Muzaffarpur.

Nitish said it is very satisfying to see that every household is now getting benefit of drinking water under the government’s “Saat Nischay” scheme. “We are giving students loan on 4 per cent interest under Students Credit Card Scheme. We can waive total interest if students do well,” he said.

