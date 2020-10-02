Bihar elections: Mix of virtual, physical campaigning, says CEC Sunil Arora

Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora

With filing of nominations for the Bihar Assembly election beginning on Thursday, Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sunil Arora said that the poll campaign will be a combination of virtual and physical campaigning and it was up to the district administration to ensure that distancing norms are followed.

The EC has demanded a list of venues where public meetings can be held in accordance with the commission’s guidelines.

Arora said the EC would take stringent possible action over misuse of social media if anyone is found provoking caste or communal violence. “Our law is still not very strong. But we would take all possible action,” Arora told a press conference as a team from the Commission wrapped up its visit to the poll-bound state.

