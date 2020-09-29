Bihar elections: Jailed Rajput leader Anand Mohan’s wife, son join RJD

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav with Lovely Anand and her son Chetan Anand, in Patna. (PTI)

Jailed former MP Anand Mohan’s wife Lovely Anand, a former MP herself, and son Chetan Anand joined the RJD on Monday.

Anand Mohan, who comes from the upper caste Rajput community, had created a buzz in the early-1990s by challenging then chief minister Lalu Prasad. He has been serving life sentence for abetment to murder in Gopalganj district magistrate G Krishnaiah’s mob lynching in 1995.

Lovely Anand, who had represented Vaishali in Lok Sabha between 1994 and 1996, joined RJD in the presence of Leader of Opposition Tejashwi Prasad Yadav and accused Chief Minister and JD(U) chief Nitish Kumar of betrayal.

She pointed out that Nitish, while attending an event on the occasion of Maharana Pratap’s birth anniversary this January, had hinted at “helping” Anand Mohan by taking legal advice. Nitish had also referred to Anand Mohan as an old associate – Mohan had been with Nitish in the Samata Party in the mid-1990s.

Mohan subsequently joined JD(U) after Nitish became chief minister in November 2005.

After joining RJD, Lovely Anand said, “Nitish Kumar’s actions and words do not match. He has betrayed us….. I have joined RJD with an open mind and will work with full devotion to the party.”

Asked about possible adverse reaction of fellow Rajputs, she said, “I work for all castes.”

Lovely Anand had unsuccessfully contested from Sheohar Assembly constituency as a Hindustani Awam Morcha (S) nominee in 2015 Assembly elections and is said to be eyeing the same seat in the upcoming elections.

Anand Mohan had attracted big crowds, of mainly people from upper caste communities, when he took on then chief minister Lalu Prasad’s Mandal politics in the 1990s.

