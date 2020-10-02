Bihar elections: Chirag Paswan meets Amit Shah, NDA seat formula almost final

LJP national president Chirag Paswan.

A meeting between top BJP leaders, including Home Minister Amit Shah, and LJP president Chirag Paswan on Thursday hinted that the NDA’s seat-sharing formula for the upcoming Bihar election is close to being finalised, BJP sources said.

Party sources said the BJP’s Central Election Committee is likely to meet Sunday and release the first list of candidates.

Chirag, who has been under pressure from his party leaders to go it alone in 143 constituencies, met BJP President J P Nadda for the second time this week. “Chirag’s meeting with Shah indicates that the LJP would be a part of the NDA in the October -November election,” a BJP leader said.

While the BJP and JD(U) are continuing their discussions in Patna over the seat-sharing formula, party sources said both sides could agree to keep aside the share of smaller allies from their quota — the BJP would have to provide the LJP seats from its share and the JD(U) would keep aside seats for HAM (S).

This would make the JD(U)’s position more advantageous as the LJP is demanding 25-30 seats while the HAM’s requirement is less. “Keeping this in view, the BJP would like to have the bigger chunk in its seat-sharing with the JD(U),” said a BJP leader.

The three-phase elections to the 243-member Assembly will begin on October 28. Results will be declared on November 10.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.