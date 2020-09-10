Bihar elections 2020: Setback for RJD as Raghuvansh Prasad Singh quits

Raghuvansh Prasad Singh

In a big setback to the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) ahead of the Bihar elections, senior leader Raghuvansh Prasad Singh resigned from the party Thursday. He is currently admitted at All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Ranchi.

Prasad had stepped down from his post of RJD’s national vice-president in June this year. However, there were speculations that he might stay back in the party after he reportedly got a message from the party’s national president Lalu Prasad in August.

A senior RJD leader with a Rajput vote base, Raghuvansh Prasad is learnt to be upset with attempts by his arch rival, former MP Ramakishore Singh, to join RJD.

Contesting for LJP, Ramakishore had defeated Raghuvansh from Vaishali Lok Sabha seat in 2014. In 2019, JD(U)’s Veena Singh defeated the RJD leader.

Ramakishore is seen desperate to join the party — he had even met Leader of Opposition Tejashwi Yadav earlier. Raghuvansh had stepped down from the party post on June 23 in protest against this.

Both Raghuvansh and Ramakishore, upper-caste Rajput leaders, have been vying for Thakur votes in Vaishali. While a section of Rajputs has been upset with Raghuvansh for not strongly opposing RJD for criticising the EWS quota, Ramakishore has been trying to score over his political rival.

