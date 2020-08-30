Bihar elections 2020: Two months after he quit RJD post, Raghuvansh likely to stay after ‘Lalu’s message’

Raghuvansh Prasad Singh

Former Union minister Raghuvansh Prasad Singh, who resigned from the post of RJD national vice-president in June, may stay back in the party after he reportedly got a message from the party’s national president Lalu Prasad.

A source in the party said Lalu, who is in jail after conviction in a fodder scam case, recently sent across a message to Raghuvansh in an attempt to persuade him to stay with the party.

“His concerns will be addressed. He looks convinced with the message from Lalu Prasad,” an RJD leader said.

A senior RJD leader with a Rajput vote base, Raghuvansh Prasad is learnt to be upset with attempts by his archrival, former MP Ramakishore Singh, to join RJD.

Contesting for LJP, Ramakishore had defeated Raghuvansh from Vaishali Lok Sabha seat in 2014. In 2019, JD(U)’s Veena Singh defeated the RJD leader.

Ramakishore is seen as desperate to join the party — he had even met Leader of Opposition Tejashwi Yadav earlier. Raghuvansh had stepped down from the party post on June 23 in protest against this.

On Saturday, Tejashwi played down questions on Raghuvansh leaving the party. “I do not react to hearsay,” he said.

RJD national vice-president Shivanand Tiwary told The Sunday Express: “Raghuvansh-babu has been a committed RJD leader. We do not see him leaving the party”.

While Raghuvansh has not made any public statement of late, Ramakishore is said to be still looking at ways to enter the RJD. A source in the party said, “Now he wants his wife to join RJD and contest from Mahnar Assembly segment.”

Both Raghuvansh and Ramakishore, upper caste Rajput leaders, have been vying for Thakur votes in Vaishali. While a section of Rajputs have been upset with Raghuvansh for not strongly opposing RJD for criticising the EWS quota, Ramakishore has been trying to score over his political rival.

