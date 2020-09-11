Bihar elections 2020: After quitting RJD, Raghuvansh writes to Nitish with some suggestions

Raghuvansh Prasad Singh and Nitish Kumar. (File Photo)

After quitting RJD, former union minister Raghuvansh Prasad Singh has written to Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar with a slew of suggestions including an amendment in Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) and issues concerning his native Vaishali district.

Singh addressed his letter to Nitish Kumar from the hospital bed at AIIMS, New Delhi, on Thursday, the day he resigned from the RJD, and posted it on his Facebook account. The ruling Janata Dal (United) has made it clear that the party will welcome Singh into the party if he decides to join it.

Singh is at Delhi AIIMS owing to post-COVID complications.

In his letter to Nitish Kumar, who heads the JD(U), Raghuvansh Singh, who as union minister of rural development in the UPA-1 had piloted the NREGA scheme, has urged the CM to bring an amendment to the Act through an ordinance to facilitate farmers with more benefits. He said the ordinance could be brought at the earliest to avoid the model code of conduct which will be enforce once the Bihar election schedule is announced.

He also said that the begging bowl of Lord Buddha should be brought from Kabul and suggested hoisting of Tricolour at Bihar’s Vaishali, the land of world’s first Republic, on January 26. The former union minister also urged the CM to construct small bridges over Gandak canal in Muzaffarpur and Vaishali districts.

Raghuvansh Singh has represented Vaishali Lok Sabha seat five times before his successive defeats in 2014 and 2019 polls.

JD(U) spokesman Rajiv Ranjan Prasad said “the letter which he has written to CM Nitish Kumar on various matters are undoubtedly issues which require consideration.” “One thing is clear that Raghuvansh Babu was humiliated and insulted that he swallowed during his long stint in the RJD which he nursed with his blood and sweat”, Prasad said, adding that “Singh’s decision has made a big hole in the sinking RJD boat.”

In a two-line note written in Hindi from AIIMS on Thursday, Raghuvansh told RJD chief Lalu Prasad: “I stood behind you for 32 years after the death of Karpoori Thakur. Not any longer.” He thanked the party, its leaders, and workers for their love.

The RJD chief replied to this saying: “…I cannot believe (that you have resigned from the RJD). My family and I want you to recover fast, and to see you standing among us. For the last four decades, we have sat together to make political, social, and even family decisions together. You should first recover, and we can then talk it out. You are not going anywhere. I am telling you.” Lalu, who is serving a jail sentence in the fodder scam, is in poor health himself and is at present admitted to a hospital in Ranchi.

Raghuvansh has been upset with the attempts to induct his arch rival and former MP Rama Kishore Singh into the RJD. He quit as RJD national vice-president about three months ago, and is reported to be upset with Lalu for not stepping in even after he had made it clear that Rama Kishore “must not be inducted into the RJD”.

Rama Singh had defeated the veteran RJD leader in the 2014 Lok Sabha election, breaking his winning streak since he was first elected from Vaishali in 1996.

