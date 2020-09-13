Bihar elections 2020: Nadda meets Nitish, kicks off discussions on seat-sharing

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar with BJP president J P Nadda in Patna on Saturday. (PTI)

BJP president J P Nadda met JD(U) leader and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Saturday to discuss seat sharing for the upcoming Assembly polls in the state.

Nadda, along with Bihar BJP in-charge Bhupendra Yadav, Deputy CM Sushil Kumar Modi and state BJP president Dr Sanjay Jaiswal, met Nitish to initiate a formal discussion on seat sharing. Though there is still no word on a final formula, sources said JD(U) wants to be the senior partner, like in the 2010 Assembly polls, while the BJP is trying to be an equal partner, like in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

Later on Saturday, Nadda addressed a programme on “Atmanirbhar Bihar” with senior BJP leaders and reiterated the party’s faith in Nitish’s leadership. He also stated that the BJP, JD(U) and the LJP would contest the elections under Nitish. His statement comes in the backdrop of weeks of posturing and bickering between the JD(U) and LJP.

“BJP-JD (U)-LJP would contest together under Nitish Kumar and we would register a thumping victory,” he said, adding that he did not need to discuss RJD as the people “would decide its fate” in the elections.

He also asked BJP workers to focus on the mission of the NDA winning 220 seats in the 243-House under Nitish’s leadership.

Nadda lauded his party for creating “saptarshi (seven people)” at each of the about 73,000 polling booths. “No other party could do so. I know how much effort it has been taken by the party to achieve it,” he said.

Flagging off a digital rath, Nadda said 120 digital raths are moving across the state to take suggestions from people on ways to promote local products. “We have makhana, litchi, jardalu mango in Bihar but we have to see how we can brand it.”

Meanwhile, LJP president Chirag Paswan did not react to Nadda’s statement, choosing to focus instead on his party’s support to actor Kangana Ranaut and shared his apprehension on the “President’s rule-like situation” in Maharashtra. He also demanded protection for North Indians in Maharashtra.

