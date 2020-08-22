Bihar election 2020: BJP leaders begin 2-day virtual strategy meet today

Besides BJP President J P Nadda, BJP national general secretary (organisation) B L Santhosh and general secretary Bhupender Yadav are expected to take part in the meeting.

Bihar BJP is holding its two-day state executive meet starting Saturday to draw strategy for state Assembly polls due in October-November. The executive committee of the state was formed on March 20 last, but it could not hold any meeting till date due to Covid-induced lockdown enforced in Bihar on March 22 and subsequent nationwide shutdowns. The meeting is largely held virtually as less than a dozen officer bearers have been called to attend the meet at BJP office in Patna.

BJP sources said the core agenda of the meeting would revolve around election preparations and role party functionaries would have to play at different level – from party headquarters to campaigning in Assembly segments.

BJP President J P Nadda, BJP national general secretary (organisation) B L Santhosh, general secretary Bhupender Yadav, former Maharashtra chief minister and partys Bihar election in-charge Devendra Fadnavis, Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi are expected to participate in the state executive committee meeting.

आज से @BJP4Bihar प्रदेश कार्यसमिति की दो दिवसीय बैठक वर्चुअल माध्यम शुरू हो रही है। बैठक में पार्टी कार्यकर्ताओं से चर्चा, बाढ़ व कोरोना के खिलाफ लड़ाई में भाजपा के कार्यों, संगठन के विषयों तथा जनसंपर्क को मजबूत करने के कार्यक्रमों पर विस्तार से चर्चा होगी। — Bhupender Yadav (@byadavbjp) August 22, 2020

Through this meeting, state party president Dr Sanjay Jaiswal will for the first time meet his team under one platform.

“The state president Dr Sanjay Jaiswal would get to see his team at one platform, though online, for the first time. Now that there are clear hints of polls being held in time, we will be discussing most effective ways to reach out people and also allay their apprehensions about covid,” said a BJP leader.

The party, while enumerating ways of how NDA government has been fighting Covid and increased number of tests, would also discuss benefits that were extended to migrants, said the leader.

“The BJP meet would also talk about achievements of Central government and its stand on Indo-China issue”, said a leader who is attending the meet.” We will try to nullify negative campaign of Opposition on migrants’ issue by telling voters about cash transfer to free grains to migrants and also how they are being employed under Central and state government schemes”, said the leader.

“The idea is to get people in poll mode and ensure voting percentage does not dip necause of Covid crisis”, said the leader.

