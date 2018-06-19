Bihar: Eight held on sedition charges for singing ‘pro-jihad’ songs on Eid

The case has been lodged at Nasriganj police station. (Representational) The case has been lodged at Nasriganj police station. (Representational)

Rohtas Police Monday booked eight persons, including five minors, for allegedly playing and singing ‘pro-jihad’ songs during Eid celebrations at Nasriganj. Three people have been sent to judicial custody while the minors have been sent to a juvenile home. The accused have been booked on charges including those pertaining to sedition.

The police took action after a video of the function surfaced. “We have sent the video for FSL test to check its veracity,” Rohtas Superintendent of Police Satyaveer Singh said. “Those arrested include the organiser of the function Raja Khan and a local DJ Ashish Kumar,” he added.

The case has been lodged at Nasriganj police station under sections 143 (unlawful assembly, 124A (sedition), 153A (promoting enmity) and 295A (malicious act) of the IPC and under provisions of the Loudspeaker Act.

