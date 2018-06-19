Follow Us:
Tuesday, June 19, 2018
Here’s why you should binge-watch Damaged, India’s first show about female serial killer Sponsored

Here’s why you should binge-watch Damaged, India’s first show about female serial killer
FIFA World Cup 2018
  • Bihar: Eight held on sedition charges for singing ‘pro-jihad’ songs on Eid

Bihar: Eight held on sedition charges for singing ‘pro-jihad’ songs on Eid

Rohtas Police sent three people to judicial custody while the minors were sent to a juvenile home. The accused have been booked on charges including those pertaining to sedition. The police took action after a video of the function surfaced.

By: Express News Service | Patna | Updated: June 19, 2018 11:42:05 am
Bihar: Eight held on sedition charges for singing 'pro-jihad' songs on Eid The case has been lodged at Nasriganj police station. (Representational)
Top News

Rohtas Police Monday booked eight persons, including five minors, for allegedly playing and singing ‘pro-jihad’ songs during Eid celebrations at Nasriganj. Three people have been sent to judicial custody while the minors have been sent to a juvenile home. The accused have been booked on charges including those pertaining to sedition.

The police took action after a video of the function surfaced. “We have sent the video for FSL test to check its veracity,” Rohtas Superintendent of Police Satyaveer Singh said. “Those arrested include the organiser of the function Raja Khan and a local DJ Ashish Kumar,” he added.

The case has been lodged at Nasriganj police station under sections 143 (unlawful assembly, 124A (sedition), 153A (promoting enmity) and 295A (malicious act) of the IPC and under provisions of the Loudspeaker Act.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
More Top News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Live Blog
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Buzzing Now