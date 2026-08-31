Rs 1 crore-plus withdrawn from Bihar school accounts: Teacher suspended, probe ordered

The Bihar Education Department has suspended an assistant teacher over allegations of serious financial irregularities, including cash withdrawals of more than Rs 1 crore from various accounts of a school where he previously served as acting headmaster.

The accused, currently posted as an assistant teacher at Videhi Project Girls’ High School in Raipur, Samastipur, was the acting headmaster of Amshon Kunwar Higher Secondary School at Bharthipur in Vaishali district when the alleged irregularities took place.

“The withdrawals were made from different accounts of the school and the total cash withdrawal was more than Rs 1 crore,” an official familiar with the matter said, adding that the accused teacher failed to maintain the cashbooks of the student fund and development fund in accordance with financial rules.