Rs 1 crore-plus withdrawn from Bihar school accounts: Teacher suspended, probe ordered

The department has flagged alleged irregularities relating to vendors' GST numbers and tax deductions, besides purchases of materials without following the prescribed procedure.

Written by: Himanshu Harsh
2 min readPatnaAug 31, 2026 08:54 PM IST
Bihar: The department had sought an explanation from the accused teacher before taking disciplinary action.(Express File Photo)The department had sought an explanation from the accused teacher before taking disciplinary action. (Express File Photo)
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The Bihar Education Department has suspended an assistant teacher over allegations of serious financial irregularities, including cash withdrawals of more than Rs 1 crore from various accounts of a school where he previously served as acting headmaster.

The accused, currently posted as an assistant teacher at Videhi Project Girls’ High School in Raipur, Samastipur, was the acting headmaster of Amshon Kunwar Higher Secondary School at Bharthipur in Vaishali district when the alleged irregularities took place.

“The withdrawals were made from different accounts of the school and the total cash withdrawal was more than Rs 1 crore,” an official familiar with the matter said, adding that the accused teacher failed to maintain the cashbooks of the student fund and development fund in accordance with financial rules.

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The department has also flagged alleged irregularities relating to vendors’ GST numbers and tax deductions, besides purchases of materials without following the prescribed procedure. “The inquiry found that the financial records were not being maintained as required. There were issues with transaction entries, vouchers and the documentation relating to vendors and purchases,” the official said.

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The procurement process was also examined as part of the inquiry. “The prescribed procedure for procurement was not followed in the purchase of materials,” the official said.

The department had sought an explanation from the accused teacher before taking disciplinary action. After considering his response, the authorities described the allegations as “serious financial misconduct” and ordered his suspension under the Bihar Government Servants (Classification, Control and Appeal) Rules.

“A formal chargesheet will now be issued against him. A detailed departmental inquiry will examine the charges and establish the facts. The Regional Deputy Director of Education, Tirhut Division, has been appointed as the Inquiry Officer, while the District Programme Officer (Secondary Education), Vaishali, has been designated as the Presenting Officer,” the official said, adding that further action will depend on the outcome of the inquiry.

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Himanshu Harsh
Himanshu Harsh

Himanshu Harsh is a Correspondent with The Indian Express, currently leading on-the-ground coverage in Bihar. With a reporting career rooted in the complexities of the National Capital Region (NCR), Himanshu specializes in the critical intersection of law, crime, and civic governance. Professional Expertise & Credentials An alumnus of the prestigious Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Delhi, Himanshu brings a rigorous academic foundation to his investigative work. His expertise is characterized by a "ground-up" reporting style, most notably demonstrated during his extensive coverage of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, where he analyzed shifting political landscapes and grassroots sentiment. Specialized Beats Himanshu’s portfolio reflects versatility, allowing him to navigate diverse industries and social issues: Civic & Legal Affairs: Extensive experience covering the Delhi reporting beat, focusing on policy implementation and judicial impact. Automotive Industry: A technical background in reporting on India’s evolving transport and automotive sectors. Social Fabric & Human Interest: Beyond hard news, he is known for exploring the changing social dynamics of India’s urban and rural heartlands, bringing a human-centric lens to systemic issues. Personal Interests & Digital Literacy Outside the newsroom, Himanshu’s deep engagement with technology and gaming informs his understanding of digital trends and the modern information economy. A trained DJ with a passion for music, his diverse personal interests contribute to a well-rounded perspective that resonates across both traditional and digital media platforms. ... Read More

 

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