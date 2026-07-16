Under proposed Bihar law, UG colleges will no longer report to Governor

Chief Minister Samrat Chaudhary during the inauguration of a new Government Degree College in Bhagalpur on Wednesday. (ANI)

The Bihar government is set to introduce a draft legislation in the upcoming Monsoon session to bifurcate degree colleges from state universities. Under the proposal, over 500 constituent colleges offering undergraduate degrees would come directly under the control of a newly created higher education department, leaving the Governor, who is also the Chancellor of universities, with control over only postgraduate courses.

Raj Bhavan has not yet publicly opposed the state government’s move. Governor Syed Ata Hasnain, speaking at an event on July 12, confirmed that a new education bill would be introduced in the upcoming assembly session.

A Raj Bhavan press statement, issued the same day, stated, “The Governor said that serious efforts are being made to make the higher education system in the state more effective and quality-oriented. He expressed hope that a new bill related to higher education will be introduced in the upcoming assembly session. He added that the creation of any important law is the result of extensive study, deep deliberation, and continuous hard work.”