Monday, September 24, 2018
Bihar Dy CM Sushil Modi requests ‘criminals’ to refrain from illegal activities during ‘Pitra Paksha’, Tejashwi Yadav takes swipe

Meanwhile, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav, who in an apparent jibe at CM Nitish Kumar and Deputy CM Modi, stated: "No need to be surprised even if the infamous pair falls at the feet of criminals....after all, criminals have more AK-47 rifles than the Bihar police".

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: September 24, 2018 10:36:44 pm
"BJP is fully in support of Manju Verma. No charges against her," Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi said. “With folded hands, I appeal the criminals to refrain from criminal activities during the ‘pitra paksha’. For rest of the days, whether it is allowed or not, you people keep doing something or the other,” Modi was quoted as saying while addressing the crowds during the ‘pitra paksha fair, Modi said.
Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Modi on Monday requested  “criminals” to refrain from indulging in illegal activities at least during the period of ‘Pitra Paksha‘.

Meanwhile, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav, who in an apparent jibe at CM Nitish Kumar and Deputy CM Modi, stated: “No need to be surprised even if the infamous pair falls at the feet of criminals….after all, criminals have more AK-47 rifles than the Bihar police”.

The RJD leader’s jibe came amidst the Opposition party’s claim of rising crimes across the state in the recent past and the alleged use of automatic weapons in the murder of an ex-Mayor in Muzaffarpur on Sunday.

“With folded hands, I appeal the criminals to refrain from criminal activities during the ‘pitra paksha’. For rest of the days, whether it is allowed or not, you people keep doing something or the other,” Modi was quoted as saying while addressing a gathering in Gaya during the ‘Pitra Paksha‘ fair.

“Do not indulge in any activity that tarnishes the image of Bihar, brings a bad name to the holy town of Gaya and gives the visitors a reason to complain”, Modi added.

