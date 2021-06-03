Bihar: DSP booked for rape of minor after 4 years

Asked about the next course of action, she said, “We would go as per instruction of senior authorities in CID, which is monitoring the case.

GAYA POLICE have booked a serving deputy superintendent of police for the alleged rape of a minor in a four-year-old incident following a complaint from the DSP’s wife.

The accused DSP Kamlakant Prasad, who is posted at the Central Selection Board of Constables in Patna, has been booked for rape under sections of IPC and also under provisions of POSCO Act and SC/ST Act.

An FIR was lodged against the DSP at the Women Police station on May 27. Gaya Women Police station in-charge Ravi Ranjana told The Indian Express, “We have registered a rape case against DSP Prasad on the instruction of CID (weaker sections). The statement of the victim and her brother were recorded.”

Asked about the next course of action, she said, “We would go as per instruction of senior authorities in CID, which is monitoring the case.

According to the FIR, Prasad, who was posted at Gaya police headquarters in 2017, had allegedly raped the 14-year-old minor while taking her to work at his home in Patna. On reaching Patna, the victim narrated her story to the DSP’s wife Anand Tanuja, who lodged a complaint.

The matter was handed over to CID (weaker sections) in 2019.

Reacting to FIR lodged against DSP Kamlakant Prasad, his wife Tanuja said, “After the girl narrated her ordeal, I decided to raise voice against my husband, who had victimised minor previously. Whenever I had tried to raise my voice, I was silenced by him and my in-laws.”

Tanuja has been separated from her husband for some time.

The girl, now 18, is married. Her brother (identity protected), said in the FIR, “The DSP must get punishment for what he has done to my sister four years ago.”

The accused DSP Prasad, however, was not available for his comments.

Bihar police spokesperson and ADGP (headquarters) Jitendra Kumar did not answer queries on the next course of action against the accused DSP.