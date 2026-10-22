Explained in graphics: From bottle to vial, how drugs took hold in a dry Bihar

In the 10 years since Bihar imposed prohibition – back in April 2016 – its police have seized around 3.16 crore litres of liquor and made around 7.15 lakh related arrests. That is an average of about 8,650 litres and 196 arrests every day. But this is not the story. The story is the emergence a parallel illegal goods market – selling narcotics – taking shape beyond the liquor business; packets of brown sugar, pills, injection vials, and heroin, as well as a raw variant called ‘kota’. All of these are pocket-sized contraband, small enough to fit in soap boxes or even the folds of a petticoat, and that makes detection a particular challenge.

Over the past three months, The Indian Express reviewed case records and police data, and spoke to law enforcement agencies, social workers and doctors. And we found that cases under the NDPS Act – i.e., the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act of 1985 – have risen sharply. Police fear these are also behind increased juvenile crime rates. At the other end of the spectrum, the worry is also that de-addiction programmes have not kept pace; central government-backed facilities operate in less than a third of Bihar districts.

Bihar’s drug crisis in numbers

Bihar’s drug crisis The numbers that capture the crisis 1,905 NDPS cases Registered in Jan–May 2026 alone, 83 more than in all of 2022. In 2019 the figure was 697. ~2x Ganja seized Up from 16,692 kg in 2022 to 31,915 kg in 2025, nearly double in three years. 9.29 lakh Tablets seized In Jan–May 2026 alone, against 29,762 in all of 2022. They range from illegally procured sedatives and painkillers to counterfeit pills. Rs 52.32 cr Seized by the STF Drugs seized by the Special Task Force’s narcotics cell up to October 10, 2026, with 315 arrests. Rs 25.58 crore of it this year. 50 Juveniles detained Under the NDPS Act in 2024 alone, against just 11 in the seven years from 2016 to 2023. Source: Bihar Police Headquarters; Special Task Force; state data, as reported by The Indian Express Created by Chandrashekar Srinivasan Express InfoGenIE

Scroll through the graphics below and tap through maps to see the crisis unfold.

Why drugs are replacing liquor in Bihar

Why drugs are replacing liquor The price of a high: why cheaper drugs are filling liquor’s gap After prohibition, black-market liquor became expensive. A small quantity of drugs costs less and lasts longer, officers say. What a high costs in Bihar 750 ml whisky, other states Rs 650–750 Same bottle, Bihar black market ~Rs 1,500 Illegal liquor, a bottle Rs 1,000–1,200 Brown sugar, a packet (a fraction of a gram) Rs 300–500 ‘Kota’, a vial Rs 300–400 Rs 0 Rs 800 Rs 1,600 “One session’s liquor money can sometimes buy a drugs supply that lasts several days.” Senior officer, Bihar narcotics cell What is ‘kota’? 1 box 10–12 grams of raw heroin, crumbly like mustard seeds, pale or saffron-white → 400–500 vials Each dot is about five vials Prices on the rise A box of ‘kota’ Rs 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 , 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 When the trade began: Rs 25,000–30,000 Now: around Rs 50,000 A vial Rs 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 – 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 When the trade began: Rs 100–150 Now: Rs 300–400 The name comes from ‘quota’, local slang for a dose. Prices rose as arrests and seizures increased, officers say. All prices are approximate, as told to The Indian Express. Source: Bihar Police officers, as quoted by The Indian Express. All prices are approximate. Created by Chandrashekar Srinivasan Express InfoGenIE

Prohibition pushed the price of black-market liquor to about Rs 1,500 a bottle. Officers say a smaller, cheaper dose of drugs now keeps users intoxicated far longer.

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How drugs reach Bihar: the Northeast pipeline

Bihar’s drug pipeline From the ‘Death Triangle’ to Bihar’s streets How heroin, the raw-heroin variant ‘kota’ and synthetic drugs reach Bihar through the Northeast, and where ganja and poppy husk come from, according to police. Nepal Bihar Jharkhand Northeast Myanmar · Laos · Thailand Mizoram / Manipur Champhai–Aizawl–Silchar Assam Kishanganj East Champaran Vaishali Bhojpur Patna Tripura From Odisha, Andhra Pradesh 1 2 3 4 5 Newer route:Changlang–Tinsukia Heroin, ‘kota’, methamphetamine Ganja Poppy husk Newer route Schematic map: positions are illustrative and not to scale. Routes as described by Bihar Police officers. The heroin and ‘kota’ route, step by step 1 Source The “Death Triangle” of Myanmar, Laos and Thailand, where clandestine labs in Myanmar make methamphetamine. ‘Kota’ boxes arrive ready-made from Myanmar. 2 Border High-grade heroin, methamphetamine and kota enter through porous stretches of the Mizoram and Manipur borders. 3 Corridor Consignments move along Champhai–Aizawl–Silchar into Assam. A newer pipeline from Changlang to Tinsukia is believed to bypass checks. 4 Couriers Carriers travel to the Northeast, collect boxes and return by train. Some consignments move through East Champaran, Kishanganj, Vaishali and Bhojpur. 5 The street In Bihar, drugs move through tea shops, paan and cigarette outlets and roadside sellers, often cut with adulterants along the way. Other supply lines Ganja arrives from Nepal, Tripura, Odisha and Andhra Pradesh; part of it passes through Bihar to northern and western markets. Poppy husk comes from Nepal, Jharkhand and within Bihar; illegal poppy cultivation has been found along the Bihar–Jharkhand border. Charas comes mainly from Nepal and largely moves on. Source: Bihar Police Headquarters, Special Task Force and Anti Narcotics Task Force officers, as reported by The Indian Express Created by Chandrashekar Srinivasan Express InfoGenIE

Much of the heroin and ‘kota’ reaching Bihar starts in Myanmar and travels through the Northeast. Ganja and poppy husk arrive on separate routes from Nepal and neighbouring states.

Inside police files: how Bihar cops map drug trade

Inside the police files How Bihar Police map the drug trade Maps in a Bihar Police document, accessed by The Indian Express, mark where each drug is produced and where it goes. They show Bihar as both a market and a route to other states. File 01 Ganja File 02 Charas File 03 Opium File 04 Heroin Police file 01 · Ganja Bihar Police document Ganja: Grown elsewhere, consumed in Bihar Map from a Bihar Police document, as photographed What the map marks Cultivation of ganja: Nepal, Odisha, Andhra Pradesh and Tripura Consumer: Bihar The map draws arrows from each growing area into Bihar, which is marked as a consumer state. What officers told The Indian Express Ganja arrives through Nepal, Tripura, Odisha and Andhra Pradesh, an Anti Narcotics Task Force officer said, and part of it passes through Bihar to northern and western markets. Police file 02 · Charas Bihar Police document Charas: From Nepal, through Bihar, to the west Map from a Bihar Police document, as photographed What the map marks Production of charas: Nepal Consumer states / route for trafficking to other states: Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra Arrows run from Nepal into Bihar, then fan out westwards to the other shaded states. What officers told The Indian Express High-quality charas comes mainly from Nepal and is largely moved to other states, an officer said. Police file 03 · Opium Bihar Police document Opium: Grown in Nepal and one pocket of Bihar Map from a Bihar Police document, as photographed What the map marks Cultivation of opium: Nepal, and one small area inside Bihar, marked “Only this area” Consumer / route for trafficking to other states: Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan and Maharashtra Arrows run from Bihar to the shaded states in the north, west and Maharashtra. What officers told The Indian Express Poppy husk reaches Bihar from Nepal and Jharkhand and is also grown in some pockets of Bihar, officers said. Illegal poppy cultivation has been found in forests along the Bihar–Jharkhand border. Police file 04 · Heroin Bihar Police document Heroin: From the Myanmar border, through Bihar Map from a Bihar Police document, as photographed What the map marks Heroin producers: The Northeast, along the Myanmar border. A note on the map reads: “Production shall be limited to Indo Myanmar border” Consumer / route for trafficking to other states: Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan and Maharashtra An arrow runs from the Northeast into Bihar, and on to the shaded states. What officers told The Indian Express High-grade heroin, methamphetamine and ‘kota’ enter India through porous stretches of the Mizoram and Manipur borders, a senior officer said, and move along the Champhai–Aizawl–Silchar corridor into Assam. Source: Bihar Police document, accessed by The Indian Express; officers quoted by The Indian Express. Maps reproduced as they appear in the document. Created by Chandrashekar Srinivasan Express InfoGenIE

A Bihar Police document accessed by The Indian Express maps where each drug is produced and where it travels. Three of the four maps show Bihar as a corridor for drugs headed to other states.

What Bihar Police are seizing: from ganja to cocaine

In the police net From ganja to cocaine: what Bihar Police seized, 2022 to 2026 Drugs seized under the NDPS Act, year by year. Each row is shaded on its own scale, so the darkest cell marks that drug’s biggest year. 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 x more tablets seized in Jan–May 2026 than in all of 2022 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 x more injections seized in Jan–May 2026 than in all of 2022 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 % drop in doda (poppy husk) seizures from the 2023 peak to 2025 Year 2022 2023 2024 2025 2026* Peaks Lower Higher, within each drug *2026: January to May only ▲ peak year (flashes) 2022 2023 2024 2025 2026* Plant-based Ganja kg 2022 16,692 2023 9,756 2024 12,998 2025 31,915 2026* 21,431 Charas kg 2022 180 2023 109 2024 277 2025 379 2026* 54.4 Doda (poppy husk) kg 2022 6,728 2023 18,668 2024 5,235 2025 2,378 2026* 1,759 Opium kg 2022 181 2023 37.3 2024 10.8 2025 77.3 2026* 59.4 Opioids and stimulants Heroin† kg 2022 62.0 2023 24.6 2024 36.3 2025 65.1 2026* 51.9 Cocaine kg 2022 — 2023 — 2024 1.05 2025 0.03 2026* 0.46 Morphine kg 2022 — 2023 — 2024 0.62 2025 2.42 2026* — Pharmaceutical drugs Syrup bottles 2022 63,095 2023 2,64,038 2024 1,17,405 2025 3,41,277 2026* 2,91,787 Tablets pieces 2022 29,762 2023 2,96,966 2024 90,150 2025 6,43,041 2026* 9,29,137 Injections pieces 2022 3,677 2023 34,473 2024 63,208 2025 31,547 2026* 3,83,066 † Heroin also includes smack and brown sugar. — means no seizure recorded. Kilogram figures rounded for display. Multiples calculated by InfoGenIE from Bihar Police data; the 2026 figures cover five months. Source: Compiled from Bihar Police data Created by Chandrashekar Srinivasan Express InfoGenIE

Seizure records show which drugs police are finding, and in what quantities. Pharmaceutical drugs such as tablets and injections have risen the fastest.

Where NDPS cases are rising: Bihar’s district drug map

Where the cases are Bihar’s drug map: NDPS cases by police district, 2021 to 2026 Tap a year to see how cases under the NDPS Act have spread, especially across the state’s north-east. Choose a year ↓ (bars show the state total) 2021 1,469 2022 1,822 2023 2,121 2024 2,411 2025 2,716 2026* 1,905 2021 Bihar total: 1,469 NDPS cases 2022 Bihar total: 1,822 NDPS cases 2023 Bihar total: 2,121 NDPS cases 2024 Bihar total: 2,411 NDPS cases 2025 Bihar total: 2,716 NDPS cases 2026* Bihar total: 1,905 NDPS cases (January to May only) Bagaha BGH 6 14 15 14 9 7 Bettiah BTH 51 47 59 68 86 48 Motihari MOT 62 69 94 113 189 200 Sheohar SHE 5 11 2 4 3 1 Sitamarhi SIT 93 81 81 109 168 78 Madhubani MDB 39 24 86 82 119 68 Supaul SUP 16 30 66 107 136 90 Araria ARA 43 55 123 254 184 116 Kishanganj KIS 31 37 56 47 65 39 Siwan SIW 17 12 14 19 41 29 Gopalganj GOP 47 49 57 70 44 20 Muzaffarpur MUZ 169 210 166 92 66 28 Darbhanga DAR 37 32 31 27 31 23 Saharsa SAH 5 7 20 50 32 45 Madhepura MDP 34 77 82 100 86 61 Purnia PUR 81 77 120 188 185 68 Saran SAR 26 19 35 29 29 25 Vaishali VAI 45 48 46 57 56 65 Samastipur SAM 8 6 16 10 9 20 Khagaria KHA 9 11 16 15 27 25 Naugachia NAU 9 24 27 20 19 12 Katihar KAT 9 14 28 83 135 52 Buxar BUX 43 43 43 26 25 11 Bhojpur BHO 50 58 29 40 55 22 Patna PAT 187 243 265 212 372 389 Begusarai BEG 22 25 28 46 91 47 Munger MUN 9 9 9 14 12 12 Bhagalpur BHA 51 108 91 65 87 82 Kaimur KAI 35 48 58 58 46 11 Rohtas ROH 12 15 24 30 30 17 Arwal ARW 6 9 2 6 16 1 Jehanabad JEH 7 9 2 7 11 15 Nalanda NAL 13 27 40 36 28 29 Sheikhpura SKP 2 2 7 1 0 0 Lakhisarai LAK 8 8 5 5 3 8 Banka BAN 10 4 7 10 9 9 Aurangabad AUR 17 20 13 18 14 5 Gaya GAY 50 78 109 113 70 65 Nawada NAW 29 14 8 24 12 4 Jamui JAM 9 2 1 10 4 4 Railway police districts Patna Patna 16 35 21 18 38 19 Jamalpur Jamalpur 2 7 16 18 5 4 Muzaffarpur Muzaffarpur 22 16 22 17 15 5 Katihar Katihar 27 88 81 79 54 26 Cases in the year: 0–9 10–24 25–49 50–99 100–199 200+ Fastest risers, 2021 to 2025 Katihar 9 → 135 Supaul 16 → 136 Motihari 62 → 189 Araria 43 → 184 Past their 2025 total in five months Patna 372 → 389 Motihari 189 → 200 Vaishali 56 → 65 Samastipur 9 → 20 Saharsa 32 → 45 2025 full year → Jan–May 2026 Schematic map: each tile is a police district, placed roughly where it sits in Bihar (on phones, tiles show three-letter codes); Bagaha and Bettiah are both in West Champaran, Motihari is East Champaran and Naugachia is in Bhagalpur. *2026 covers January to May only. Source: State Crime Records Bureau (SCRB), Bihar Created by Chandrashekar Srinivasan Express InfoGenIE

NDPS cases rose every year from 2021 to 2025, with some of the sharpest growth in the state’s north-east. Tap through the years to see the shift.

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Who is at risk: the young and the untreated

Who is at risk The young and the untreated Police fear cheap drugs are reaching juveniles, while treatment has struggled to keep pace. Juveniles detained under the NDPS Act 11 in seven years, 2016 to 2023 50 in 2024 alone Each dot is one juvenile. 2024 is the latest year for which data is recorded. Estimated drug users aged 10–17 in Bihar Cannabis 99,000 Opioids 40,000 Inhalants 29,000 Sedatives 8,000 Estimates from a national survey cited in a 2023 report of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Social Justice and Empowerment. Treatment is struggling to keep up 2022-23 1,487 2024-25 29,429 Beneficiaries of Centrally supported de-addiction centres in Bihar: a nearly 20-fold rise, according to the Union Social Justice Ministry. Yet these facilities operate in less than one-third of the state’s districts. “Young people may begin under peer pressure or out of curiosity, without understanding how difficult it can become to stop.” Dr Rajesh Kumar, head of psychiatry, IGIMS, Patna Source: Bihar state data; Parliamentary Standing Committee on Social Justice and Empowerment (2023); Union Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment (reply in Parliament, March 10); as reported by The Indian Express Created by Chandrashekar Srinivasan Express InfoGenIE

Police fear cheap drugs are reaching juveniles, and the number of people seeking treatment has soared. Yet de-addiction support has not kept pace.

READ STORY | How ‘Kota’ drug smuggled via Myanmar is spreading in Bihar

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