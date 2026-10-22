Explained in graphics: From bottle to vial, how drugs took hold in a dry Bihar

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In the 10 years since Bihar imposed prohibition – back in April 2016 – its police have seized around 3.16 crore litres of liquor and made around 7.15 lakh related arrests. That is an average of about 8,650 litres and 196 arrests every day. But this is not the story. The story is the emergence a parallel illegal goods market – selling narcotics – taking shape beyond the liquor business; packets of brown sugar, pills, injection vials, and heroin, as well as a raw variant called ‘kota’. All of these are pocket-sized contraband, small enough to fit in soap boxes or even the folds of a petticoat, and that makes detection a particular challenge.
Over the past three months, The Indian Express reviewed case records and police data, and spoke to law enforcement agencies, social workers and doctors. And we found that cases under the NDPS Act – i.e., the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act of 1985 – have risen sharply. Police fear these are also behind increased juvenile crime rates. At the other end of the spectrum, the worry is also that de-addiction programmes have not kept pace; central government-backed facilities operate in less than a third of Bihar districts.
Bihar’s drug crisis in numbers
Bihar’s drug crisis
The numbers that capture the crisis
1,905
NDPS cases
Registered in Jan–May 2026 alone, 83 more than in all of 2022. In 2019 the figure was 697.
~2x
Ganja seized
Up from 16,692 kg in 2022 to 31,915 kg in 2025, nearly double in three years.
9.29 lakh
Tablets seized
In Jan–May 2026 alone, against 29,762 in all of 2022. They range from illegally procured sedatives and painkillers to counterfeit pills.
Rs 52.32 cr
Seized by the STF
Drugs seized by the Special Task Force’s narcotics cell up to October 10, 2026, with 315 arrests. Rs 25.58 crore of it this year.
50
Juveniles detained
Under the NDPS Act in 2024 alone, against just 11 in the seven years from 2016 to 2023.
Source: Bihar Police Headquarters; Special Task Force; state data, as reported by The Indian Express
Much of the heroin and ‘kota’ reaching Bihar starts in Myanmar and travels through the Northeast. Ganja and poppy husk arrive on separate routes from Nepal and neighbouring states.
Inside police files: how Bihar cops map drug trade
Inside the police files
How Bihar Police map the drug trade
Maps in a Bihar Police document, accessed by The Indian Express, mark where each drug is produced and where it goes. They show Bihar as both a market and a route to other states.
Police file 01 · Ganja
Bihar Police document
Ganja: Grown elsewhere, consumed in Bihar
Map from a Bihar Police document, as photographed
What the map marks
Cultivation of ganja: Nepal, Odisha, Andhra Pradesh and Tripura
Consumer: Bihar
The map draws arrows from each growing area into Bihar, which is marked as a consumer state.
What officers told The Indian Express
Ganja arrives through Nepal, Tripura, Odisha and Andhra Pradesh, an Anti Narcotics Task Force officer said, and part of it passes through Bihar to northern and western markets.
Police file 02 · Charas
Bihar Police document
Charas: From Nepal, through Bihar, to the west
Map from a Bihar Police document, as photographed
What the map marks
Production of charas: Nepal
Consumer states / route for trafficking to other states: Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra
Arrows run from Nepal into Bihar, then fan out westwards to the other shaded states.
What officers told The Indian Express
High-quality charas comes mainly from Nepal and is largely moved to other states, an officer said.
Police file 03 · Opium
Bihar Police document
Opium: Grown in Nepal and one pocket of Bihar
Map from a Bihar Police document, as photographed
What the map marks
Cultivation of opium: Nepal, and one small area inside Bihar, marked “Only this area”
Consumer / route for trafficking to other states: Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan and Maharashtra
Arrows run from Bihar to the shaded states in the north, west and Maharashtra.
What officers told The Indian Express
Poppy husk reaches Bihar from Nepal and Jharkhand and is also grown in some pockets of Bihar, officers said. Illegal poppy cultivation has been found in forests along the Bihar–Jharkhand border.
Police file 04 · Heroin
Bihar Police document
Heroin: From the Myanmar border, through Bihar
Map from a Bihar Police document, as photographed
What the map marks
Heroin producers: The Northeast, along the Myanmar border. A note on the map reads: “Production shall be limited to Indo Myanmar border”
Consumer / route for trafficking to other states: Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan and Maharashtra
An arrow runs from the Northeast into Bihar, and on to the shaded states.
What officers told The Indian Express
High-grade heroin, methamphetamine and ‘kota’ enter India through porous stretches of the Mizoram and Manipur borders, a senior officer said, and move along the Champhai–Aizawl–Silchar corridor into Assam.
Source: Bihar Police document, accessed by The Indian Express; officers quoted by The Indian Express. Maps reproduced as they appear in the document.
A Bihar Police document accessed by The Indian Express maps where each drug is produced and where it travels. Three of the four maps show Bihar as a corridor for drugs headed to other states.
What Bihar Police are seizing: from ganja to cocaine
In the police net
From ganja to cocaine: what Bihar Police seized, 2022 to 2026
Drugs seized under the NDPS Act, year by year. Each row is shaded on its own scale, so the darkest cell marks that drug’s biggest year.
01234567890123456789xmore tablets seized in Jan–May 2026 than in all of 2022
012345678901234567890123456789xmore injections seized in Jan–May 2026 than in all of 2022
01234567890123456789%drop in doda (poppy husk) seizures from the 2023 peak to 2025
Year20222023202420252026*Peaks
LowerHigher, within each drug*2026: January to May only▲ peak year (flashes)
2022
2023
2024
2025
2026*
Plant-based
Ganjakg
202216,692
20239,756
202412,998
202531,915
2026*21,431
Charaskg
2022180
2023109
2024277
2025379
2026*54.4
Doda (poppy husk)kg
20226,728
202318,668
20245,235
20252,378
2026*1,759
Opiumkg
2022181
202337.3
202410.8
202577.3
2026*59.4
Opioids and stimulants
Heroin†kg
202262.0
202324.6
202436.3
202565.1
2026*51.9
Cocainekg
2022—
2023—
20241.05
20250.03
2026*0.46
Morphinekg
2022—
2023—
20240.62
20252.42
2026*—
Pharmaceutical drugs
Syrupbottles
202263,095
20232,64,038
20241,17,405
20253,41,277
2026*2,91,787
Tabletspieces
202229,762
20232,96,966
202490,150
20256,43,041
2026*9,29,137
Injectionspieces
20223,677
202334,473
202463,208
202531,547
2026*3,83,066
† Heroin also includes smack and brown sugar. — means no seizure recorded. Kilogram figures rounded for display. Multiples calculated by InfoGenIE from Bihar Police data; the 2026 figures cover five months.
Seizure records show which drugs police are finding, and in what quantities. Pharmaceutical drugs such as tablets and injections have risen the fastest.
Where NDPS cases are rising: Bihar’s district drug map
Where the cases are
Bihar’s drug map: NDPS cases by police district, 2021 to 2026
Tap a year to see how cases under the NDPS Act have spread, especially across the state’s north-east.
Choose a year ↓ (bars show the state total)
2021Bihar total: 1,469 NDPS cases
2022Bihar total: 1,822 NDPS cases
2023Bihar total: 2,121 NDPS cases
2024Bihar total: 2,411 NDPS cases
2025Bihar total: 2,716 NDPS cases
2026*Bihar total: 1,905 NDPS cases (January to May only)
BagahaBGH614151497
BettiahBTH514759688648
MotihariMOT626994113189200
SheoharSHE5112431
SitamarhiSIT93818110916878
MadhubaniMDB3924868211968
SupaulSUP16306610713690
ArariaARA4355123254184116
KishanganjKIS313756476539
SiwanSIW171214194129
GopalganjGOP474957704420
MuzaffarpurMUZ169210166926628
DarbhangaDAR373231273123
SaharsaSAH5720503245
MadhepuraMDP3477821008661
PurniaPUR817712018818568
SaranSAR261935292925
VaishaliVAI454846575665
SamastipurSAM861610920
KhagariaKHA91116152725
NaugachiaNAU92427201912
KatiharKAT914288313552
BuxarBUX434343262511
BhojpurBHO505829405522
PatnaPAT187243265212372389
BegusaraiBEG222528469147
MungerMUN999141212
BhagalpurBHA5110891658782
KaimurKAI354858584611
RohtasROH121524303017
ArwalARW6926161
JehanabadJEH79271115
NalandaNAL132740362829
SheikhpuraSKP227100
LakhisaraiLAK885538
BankaBAN10471099
AurangabadAUR17201318145
GayaGAY50781091137065
NawadaNAW2914824124
JamuiJAM9211044
Railway police districts
PatnaPatna163521183819
JamalpurJamalpur27161854
MuzaffarpurMuzaffarpur22162217155
KatiharKatihar278881795426
Cases in the year:0–910–2425–4950–99100–199200+
Fastest risers, 2021 to 2025
Katihar9 → 135
Supaul16 → 136
Motihari62 → 189
Araria43 → 184
Past their 2025 total in five months
Patna372 → 389
Motihari189 → 200
Vaishali56 → 65
Samastipur9 → 20
Saharsa32 → 45
2025 full year → Jan–May 2026
Schematic map: each tile is a police district, placed roughly where it sits in Bihar (on phones, tiles show three-letter codes); Bagaha and Bettiah are both in West Champaran, Motihari is East Champaran and Naugachia is in Bhagalpur. *2026 covers January to May only.
NDPS cases rose every year from 2021 to 2025, with some of the sharpest growth in the state’s north-east. Tap through the years to see the shift.
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Who is at risk: the young and the untreated
Who is at risk
The young and the untreated
Police fear cheap drugs are reaching juveniles, while treatment has struggled to keep pace.
Juveniles detained under the NDPS Act
11
in seven years, 2016 to 2023
50
in 2024 alone
Each dot is one juvenile. 2024 is the latest year for which data is recorded.
Estimated drug users aged 10–17 in Bihar
Cannabis99,000
Opioids40,000
Inhalants29,000
Sedatives8,000
Estimates from a national survey cited in a 2023 report of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Social Justice and Empowerment.
Treatment is struggling to keep up
2022-231,487
2024-2529,429
Beneficiaries of Centrally supported de-addiction centres in Bihar: a nearly 20-fold rise, according to the Union Social Justice Ministry. Yet these facilities operate in less than one-third of the state’s districts.
“Young people may begin under peer pressure or out of curiosity, without understanding how difficult it can become to stop.”Dr Rajesh Kumar, head of psychiatry, IGIMS, Patna
Source: Bihar state data; Parliamentary Standing Committee on Social Justice and Empowerment (2023); Union Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment (reply in Parliament, March 10); as reported by The Indian Express
The questions below sum up the key findings of this investigation. Tap a question to see the answer.
Bihar’s drug market: Frequently asked questions
01
Why are drug cases rising in Bihar after prohibition?
+
Police say a cheaper drugs market has grown to fill the gap left by liquor since Bihar’s prohibition began in April 2016. A whisky bottle costing Rs 650–750 elsewhere sells for about Rs 1,500 on Bihar’s black market, while a packet of brown sugar costs Rs 300–500. Officers also cite workers who returned during the Covid lockdown.
02
What is ‘kota’ drug in Bihar?
+
’Kota’ is a form of raw heroin, usually inhaled with cigarettes, according to Bihar Police. It looks like crumbly, pale or saffron-white mustard seeds and is sold in tiny vials. The name comes from ‘quota’, local slang for a dose. A vial now sells for about Rs 300–400, up from Rs 100–150.
03
How do drugs reach Bihar?
+
Most heroin, ‘kota’ and methamphetamine reach Bihar from Myanmar through the Northeast, police say. Consignments cross the Mizoram and Manipur borders, move along the Champhai–Aizawl–Silchar corridor into Assam, and are carried to Bihar by train. Ganja arrives from Nepal, Tripura, Odisha and Andhra Pradesh, and poppy husk from Nepal and Jharkhand.
04
How many NDPS cases has Bihar registered in 2026?
+
Bihar registered 1,905 cases under the NDPS Act from January to May 2026, according to Bihar Police Headquarters data (as of May 2026). That is 83 more than in all of 2022, and up from 697 in 2019. Patna alone recorded 389 cases in those five months, against 372 in all of 2025.
05
Which districts in Bihar are drug hotspots?
+
Patna has been among Bihar’s top five districts for NDPS cases every year from 2016 to 2025. Officers name Samastipur, Muzaffarpur and Vaishali, especially Raghopur, as new hotspots. Police estimate about 80% of those arrested in ‘kota’ cases have links to Vaishali. Poppy activity is more visible in Ara, Buxar and Rohtas.
06
How much liquor has been seized since Bihar’s prohibition?
+
About 3.16 crore litres of liquor have been seized in the ten years since Bihar’s prohibition began in April 2016, according to police. They have also made about 7.15 lakh related arrests, an average of around 8,650 litres and 196 arrests every day.
07
Is drug use among young people rising in Bihar?
+
Official data points to a sharp rise. Only 11 juveniles were detained under the NDPS Act from 2016 to 2023, but 50 in 2024 alone. Beneficiaries of Centrally supported de-addiction centres in Bihar rose nearly 20-fold, from 1,487 in 2022-23 to 29,429 in 2024-25, the Union Social Justice Ministry told Parliament.
08
What is Bihar doing to tackle the drug trade?
+
Bihar has set up dedicated anti-narcotics units. The Special Task Force’s narcotics cell had seized drugs worth Rs 52.32 crore and arrested 315 people as of October 10, 2026. In September 2025, the state created a Prohibition and State Narcotics Control Bureau. Officials also cite the Nasha Mukt Bharat campaign’s 2029 target.
Source: Bihar Police Headquarters; Special Task Force; Union Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment; officers quoted by The Indian Express
Himanshu Harsh is a Correspondent with The Indian Express, currently leading on-the-ground coverage in Bihar. With a reporting career rooted in the complexities of the National Capital Region (NCR), Himanshu specializes in the critical intersection of law, crime, and civic governance.
Professional Expertise & Credentials
An alumnus of the prestigious Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Delhi, Himanshu brings a rigorous academic foundation to his investigative work. His expertise is characterized by a "ground-up" reporting style, most notably demonstrated during his extensive coverage of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, where he analyzed shifting political landscapes and grassroots sentiment.
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