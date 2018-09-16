Follow Us:
Sunday, September 16, 2018
Realme 2 or Redmi 6 Pro? Know which smartphone you should buy
  Bihar doctor beaten up for trying to molest trainee nurse

Bihar doctor beaten up for trying to molest trainee nurse

The incident came to light on Sunday after a video went viral, showing the midwives protesting against the eye specialist's misdemeanor and some of them beating him up with slippers.

By: Express News Service | Patna | Published: September 16, 2018 5:50:34 pm
Trainee Auxiliary Nurse Midwives (ANMs) beat up a doctor at a hospital in Bihar’s Katihar district for allegedly trying to molest a trainee nurse on Saturday. The incident came to light on Sunday after a video went viral, showing the midwives protesting against the eye specialist’s misdemeanor and some of them beating him up with slippers.

The incident took place when a training session was going on for the ANMs. A trainee told her colleagues that the doctor “tried to eve-tease” her, following which the ANMs reported the matter to the hospital’s civil surgeon, who summoned the doctor. However, when the accused doctor was trying to put forward his version of the incident to the civil surgeon, the ANMs started demanding immediate action against him, accusing him of molestation.

The incident took a grievous turn after 60 ANMs entered the room where the civil surgeon was speaking to their representative and started beating the accused doctor. However, the accused doctor managed to flee the spot.

