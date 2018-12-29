Bihar DGP pulls its own force, says forget night, police hardly do patrolling during daytime

Bihar Director General of Police KS Dwivedi has pulled up own forces for not complying its instructions on measures to check crime. He regretted that lack of police patrolling had emboldened criminals to commit crime in daytime.

The DGP said superintendents of police had been giving less attention towards ensuring speedy trial. Expressing dismay at non-compliance of his March instructions on patrolling and having checkposts, the police chief said even though some important cases were being solved, proper efforts are not being made to curb and control crime at police station level.

In a letter addressed to all IGs, DIGs and SPs on 23 December, the state DGP KS Dwivedi reminded his police officers to give top priority to investigation of cases of communal violence and atrocities against SC/ST and women with instructions to dispose off pending cases fast. Reiterating importance of patrolling and checkposts, the DGP said: “Patrolling and checkposts are important measures to control crime. But it is a matter of regret that night patrolling is seldom done and day patrolling is not being done regularly. As a result, criminals are daring to commit crime during daytime. I had given orders in March about regular need of patrolling and having checkposts but it was not complied with. There have to be checkposts in every district for round the clock”.

The DGP said even though some important cases had been solved, there has been less attention on controlling crime at police station level. “Dealing with cases of communal riots, atrocities against SC/ST and women are on top priority. An SP has to be held responsible for any lapses”, said the police chief adding even though crime under different heads had come down till November, criminals would think the police can get away with crime and police will not be able to arrest them.” Incidents of cash loot and murder have gone up and there is a public perception that crime has been on the rise”, said the DGP.

He regretted that there had been less focus on speedy trial from the end of superintendents of police. “I had suggested that a SP should choose one model case from each police station in which police station in-charge is confident of gathering good evidences. Ensuring witnesses is a duty of an SP. Compliance report on identified cases should be updated to police headquarters as well”, said the DGP. He also asked police officers to speed up departmental action against those accused of corruption and booked under liquor law.