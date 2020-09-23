Bihar DGP Gupteshwar Pandey takes VRS, may contest from Buxar

Pandey’s political inclinations were indicated by his recent remarks on the Sushant Singh Rajput case. (Photo: ANI)

The Bihar government on Tuesday accepted DGP Gupteshwar Pandey’s voluntary retirement with effect from September 22.

DGP, Home Guards, S K Singhal, has been given additional charge of Bihar DGP.

Pandey is likely to contest the forthcoming Assembly polls from Buxar, sources said. He has reportedly been assured a ticket from the BJP.

Pandey’s political inclinations were indicated by his recent remarks on the Sushant Singh Rajput case. He has been critical of Mumbai Police in the matter. He had also sparked a controversy by saying that actor Rhea Chakraborty didn’t have the “stature” to comment on Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.

A home department notification issued by Additional Secretary Girish Mohan Thakur confirmed that the government had accepted Pandey’s VRS request on Tuesday. The government had relaxed norms of three-month notice for taking VRS.

Pandey had applied for VRS before the 2014 Lok Sabha polls, but was not given a ticket from Buxar Lok Sabha seat. He had later withdrawn his VRS application.

