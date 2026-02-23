‘Preventing violent tendencies’: Bihar Deputy CM’s rationale for banning meat sales near educational institutes, public spaces

Speaking on the scope of Bihar’s recent decision to prohibit the open sale of meat and fish in urban areas, Deputy Chief Minister and Urban Development and Housing Minister Vijay Kumar Sinha on Sunday said such sales would not be permitted near educational institutions, religious places, or crowded public locations, citing concerns over public health, social harmony and the psychological impact on children.
Answering a question on the ban, Sinha said the measure reflected the policy direction of the new government and followed consultations within the Urban Development Department as well as discussions with intellectuals during public outreach programmes.
“The new government’s new initiative clearly reflects the changing character of Bihar. In meetings held within the Urban Development Department and during Jan Kalyan Samvad interactions with intellectuals, a concern was raised which we have taken seriously — that from the perspective of public health, social harmony, and preventing violent tendencies among children, the open sale of meat and fish near educational institutions, religious places and crowded public spaces affects sentiments and disturbs the sanctity of the environment,” he said.
He clarified that the government had no objection to individual food preferences but stressed that regulatory norms must be followed.
“We have no objection to anyone’s food habits. However, social harmony must not be disturbed, and sentiments associated with sanctity must not be hurt. No one’s feelings should be offended, and contaminated products should not harm public health. With this concern, we have directed that rules be strictly followed. If they are not complied with, action will be taken,” Sinha said.
The remarks build upon the government’s earlier announcement last week banning the open sale of meat and fish across all urban local bodies in the state. Under the new framework, such products may only be sold through licensed establishments operating in accordance with statutory provisions.
Speaking in the Legislative Council during the Budget Session, Sinha had said the decision was taken in view of public health, sanitation and public sentiment. He referred to feedback received during a recent visit to Darbhanga.
“I had gone to Darbhanga, where people raised this demand. At the Land Reforms Jan Kalyan Samvad, several intellectuals and people from all sections of society attended and said that within the municipal corporation area, illegal sale of meat in the open along the roadside had made it difficult to pass through that road,” he had said.
Following this, directions were issued in a review meeting with district and municipal authorities.
“We have instructed, in a review meeting with the district and municipal administration, that illegal meat sales be prohibited. Under section 345, obtaining a licence is mandatory, and as per its conditions, it will not be allowed in open markets or on open thoroughfares, so that public health and urban order are maintained, and no one’s sentiments are hurt,” he said.
Under the Bihar Municipal Act, 2007, obtaining a licence under section 345 is compulsory for meat traders. Violations can invite action, including fines and seizure of goods, under sections 245, 250 and 345 of the Act. Officials have been directed to inspect all meat and fish shops operating in urban areas, verify licences, and shift valid licence-holders to designated locations such as slaughterhouses. Shops must also be screened from public view with curtains or glass panels.
Sinha had earlier clarified that the government was not banning the consumption of meat or fish, but regulating unhygienic and open sale.
“Now, no meat will be sold on open roads. No one’s sentiments will be hurt. Those who have been granted licences must adhere to the rules… in case of violation, strict action will be taken,” he had said, adding that local authorities had been instructed to intensify monitoring to ensure compliance.
