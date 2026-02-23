‘Preventing violent tendencies’: Bihar Deputy CM’s rationale for banning meat sales near educational institutes, public spaces

Speaking on the scope of Bihar’s recent decision to prohibit the open sale of meat and fish in urban areas, Deputy Chief Minister and Urban Development and Housing Minister Vijay Kumar Sinha on Sunday said such sales would not be permitted near educational institutions, religious places, or crowded public locations, citing concerns over public health, social harmony and the psychological impact on children.

Answering a question on the ban, Sinha said the measure reflected the policy direction of the new government and followed consultations within the Urban Development Department as well as discussions with intellectuals during public outreach programmes.

“The new government’s new initiative clearly reflects the changing character of Bihar. In meetings held within the Urban Development Department and during Jan Kalyan Samvad interactions with intellectuals, a concern was raised which we have taken seriously — that from the perspective of public health, social harmony, and preventing violent tendencies among children, the open sale of meat and fish near educational institutions, religious places and crowded public spaces affects sentiments and disturbs the sanctity of the environment,” he said.