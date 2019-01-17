Quit BJP if you don’t like it: Sushil Modi to Shatrughan Sinha

BJP MP Shatrughan Sinha, who has been pushing the boundaries within the party for a while with his critical remarks against government policies and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has been advised by Bihar deputy CM Sushil Kumar Modi to quit the saffron party “if he doesn’t like it”.

Speaking at an event hosted by a TV channel, Modi further said that the actor-turned-politician had “fallen into the bad influence” of former BJP veteran Yashwant Sinha, who too has been critical of the party.

“Shatrughan Sinha is my icon but the kind of insults he has been using against the BJP, he should quit. He is using all sorts of language against the party that made him the Cabinet minister, two-term Rajya Sabha member and two-term Lok Sabha member,” Modi said.



Sinha, who was a Cabinet minister in Atal Bihari Vajpayee government, fell out with the current leadership after being ignored in the 2015 Bihar Assembly polls. Of late, he has lashed out at party functioning and has also targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi on issues like rising fuel prices, demonetisation, Rafale deal and the Vijay Mallya case.

The Bihar deputy chief minister also claimed that Sinha was being critical of the party because he was denied a ministerial post. Modi also raked up Sinha’s meetings with several Opposition leaders, saying, “He met Lalu Prasad and has started projecting his son Tejashwi Yadav as CM of Bihar.”.

Last month, Sinha met jailed RJD president Lalu Prasad at Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIIMS) in Ranchi, where he is recuperating.

Though he said the meeting with Prasad was personal, the timing assumes significance as speculations were rife that Sinha may contest from Patna Sahib from RJD if he is denied a BJP ticket for the Lok Sabha polls.

Modi dared Sinha to leave the BJP and then contest from Patna Sahib if he was so sure of his popularity. “His victory in last parliamentary elections was made possible by the joint efforts of BJP leaders Nand Kishore Yadav, Sanjeev Chaurasia, Arun Kumar Sinha and Nitish Navin,” Modi said.