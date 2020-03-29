Bihar: Denied ambulance, kin carry body for cremation

The hospital administration had been asking for Rs 3,000 to provide an ambulance. (Express file photo/Representational) The hospital administration had been asking for Rs 3,000 to provide an ambulance. (Express file photo/Representational)

Two members of a Biharsharif family were forced to carry the body of their relative for four kilometres from the Patna Medical College and Hospital to a cremation spot after reportedly being denied an ambulance by the hospital authorities.The deceased person, a 25-year-old woman, died at PMCH on Friday because of gastrointestinal complications.

Hriday Paswan, the woman’s uncle, alleged that the hospital administration had been asking for Rs 3,000 to provide an ambulance.

Paswan said since there had been no vehicle available because of the lockdown, they decided to carry the body on their shoulders. They took two hours to reach Gulbi Ghat after several breaks. “As roads were empty, there was not even a rickshaw avialble”, he said.

PMCH medical superintendent Dr Binal Kumar Karak did not respond to calls and text messages seeking comment.

