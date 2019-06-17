Bihar: Encephalitis death toll rises to 100 in Muzaffarpur

The death toll due to Acute Encephalitis Syndrome (AES) has risen to 100 in Bihar on Monday, reported news agency ANI.

Advertising

The development was confirmed to the agency by Sunil Kumar Shahi, Superintendent at Sri Krishna Medical College and Hospital (SKMCH) in Muzaffarpur. Since January 1, 358 children with AES have been admitted to SKMCH and Kejriwal Matrisadan.

An official release from the Chief Minister’s office said Nitish Kumar expressed grief over the children’s death in the state and has announced an ex-gratia of Rs 4 lakh for each of the children killed in the outbreak. He has also directed officials of the health department, the district administration and doctors to take all possible measures to tackle the situation.

Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan Sunday visited the SKMCH and assured that a 100-bed children ward would be set up at SKMCH. During his visit, the minister was met with protests from families of patients. Supporters of Jan Adhikar Party also waved black flags at Vardhan. Patients’ relatives complained to the Union Health Minister about the lack of facilities and ill-response from doctors and nurses.

Advertising

Explained | Acute encephalitis syndrome explained: Definition, cause, and its contrary theories

Principal Secretary (Health) Sanjay Kumar had said a few days ago that the disease had affected 222 blocks in 12 districts, especially in Muzaffarpur, Vaishali, Sheohar and East Champaran.

AES affects the central nervous system, mostly in children and young adults. It starts with high fever, then hampers neurological functions causing mental disorientation, seizure, confusion, delirium, coma. AES outbreaks in Muzaffarpur have been reported since 1995, National Centre for Disease Control officials say. The cause of death in most this year has been attributed to hypoglycaemia (low blood sugar level)