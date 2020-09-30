Bihar creating jobs through agricultural policies: Narendra Singh Tomar

The minister said that Bihar was the first state to have opened the market to farmers, referring to the state government’s decision to repeal the APMC Act in 2006.

The Bihar government has been able to create job opportunities through its agriculture policies and the Narendra Modi government has been constantly trying to improve the situation in the farm sector, Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar said on Tuesday.

The Union minister was addressing farmers in the state through a virtual meet, which was also attended by Bihar’s agriculture minister Prem Kumar in Patna. He reiterated that the MSP would continue as usual.

“PM Modi had assured farmers of looking for ways to double their income soon after taking over the reins of the NDA government. He has given Rs 10,000 monetary help to small farmers, who account for 86 per cent of the total population (of farmers). Our government has given Rs 1 lakh crore Atmanirbhar package for development of agriculture,” Tomar said.

The minister said that Bihar was the first state to have opened the market to farmers, referring to the state government’s decision to repeal the APMC Act in 2006. “Now that new agriculture laws have been passed, farmers of the country will be able to sell their produce in the open market without paying any tax and at their own rate,” Tomar said.

