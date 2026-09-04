‘Don’t count parents’ salary, farm income’: Bihar government tightens creamy-layer rules amid quota row

Police detain a protester during a "Save Reservation Foot March" (Aarakshan Bachao Padyatra) organised by Sardar Sena to protest against alleged irregularities and discrepancies in the reservation system for government recruitment, in Lucknow on Wednesday. (ANI Photo)

Bihar officials cannot count the salaries or agricultural income of an applicant’s parents while determining whether they fall under the creamy layer, the General Administration Department has reiterated — a direction that comes at a time when caste reservation has become a major flashpoint in the state.

In a letter to all district magistrates on September 1, GAD undersecretary Diwakar Mani said officials should not count parents’ salaries and agricultural income while determining the Rs 8 lakh annual income ceiling for the creamy layer. The clarification followed complaints received by the Bihar government.

The letter said the Rs 8 lakh ceiling applies strictly to income from other sources, such as private business, rent, professional services or capital investments.