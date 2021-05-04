scorecardresearch
Tuesday, May 04, 2021
Bihar goes into lockdown till May 15 as Covid-19 cases surge

The Bihar crisis management group has been directed to issue detailed lockdown-related guidelines and other protocols, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar said.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi |
May 4, 2021 12:05:14 pm
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar announced the decision on Tuesday. (File Photo)

The Bihar government on Tuesday imposed a statewide lockdown till May 15 in the wake of rising Covid-19 cases.

Announcing the decision on Twitter, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar said that the move to implement the lockdown was taken on Monday after a series of discussions with associate ministers and officials. The Bihar crisis management group has been directed to issue detailed lockdown-related guidelines and other protocols in this regard by today (Tuesday), he added.

