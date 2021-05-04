Bihar goes into lockdown till May 15 as Covid-19 cases surge

The Bihar government on Tuesday imposed a statewide lockdown till May 15 in the wake of rising Covid-19 cases.

कल सहयोगी मंत्रीगण एवं पदाधिकारियों के साथ चर्चा के बाद बिहार में फिलहाल 15 मई, 2021 तक लाॅकडाउन लागू करने का निर्णय लिया गया। इसके विस्तृत मार्गनिर्देशिका एवं अन्य गतिविधियों के संबंध में आज ही आपदा प्रबंधन समूह (Crisis management Group) को कार्रवाई करने हेतू निदेश दिया गया है। — Nitish Kumar (@NitishKumar) May 4, 2021

Announcing the decision on Twitter, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar said that the move to implement the lockdown was taken on Monday after a series of discussions with associate ministers and officials. The Bihar crisis management group has been directed to issue detailed lockdown-related guidelines and other protocols in this regard by today (Tuesday), he added.