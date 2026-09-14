Bihar court issues non-bailable warrants against nine cops in eight-year-old case

The case pertains to Muzaffarpur district where six men had assembled with weapons, allegedly to prepare for a robbery, when police nabbed them

Written by: Himanshu Harsh
3 min readPatnaSep 14, 2026 05:20 AM IST
Bihar court issues non-bailable warrants against nine cops in eight-year-old caseThe case has been listed for prosecution evidence on October 28. (File photo)
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A court in Bihar’s Muzaffarpur has issued non-bailable warrants against nine police personnel for their alleged failure to appear as prosecution witnesses in a 2018 case, in which six men were accused of assembling with weapons, allegedly to prepare for a robbery in the district.

Additional District and Sessions Judge-11 Dr Kishor Kunal passed the order on September 10, directing the prosecution to produce the witnesses and asking the Saraiya station house officer and the Muzaffarpur Senior Superintendent of Police to ensure their production before the court.

The case has been listed for prosecution evidence on October 28.

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The order records that the matter was pending at the stage of prosecution evidence. The court noted that summons had been issued to the prosecution witnesses on May 8, 2025, followed by bailable warrants on August 20. As the witnesses still had not been produced, the court directed its office to issue non-bailable warrants against them.

The witnesses named in the order are Sub-Inspectors Md Allauddin, Sattrudhan Sharma and Yogendra Kumar Singh; BMP havildar Sanjay Sharma; constables Abhay Kumar Singh, Azhar Khan, and Rahul Kumar; driver Radhakant Prasad; and investigating officer Anil Kumar. All have been described in the order as being associated with Saraiya police station of Muzaffarpur district.

The court directed that a copy of the order be sent to the Saraiya SHO and the Muzaffarpur SSP for production of the witnesses. It also directed the prosecution to produce the witnesses “as per his priority.”

The case

The proceedings concern a case registered after a police raid at the Bhagat Singh High School field in Manikpur on the night of September 17, 2018. According to the prosecution case recorded in earlier bail orders, Saraiya police station SHO, Md Allauddin received information at around 9.30 pm that seven to eight criminals, allegedly armed with weapons, had gathered there to plan a crime.

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The police team reached the spot with armed personnel. The prosecution case was that three men riding two motorcycles managed to flee after seeing the police, while others allegedly attempted to escape and were apprehended.

According to the material recorded by the court in the earlier bail proceedings, searches conducted in the presence of independent witnesses led to the alleged recovery of a loaded country-made pistol and a live cartridge from one of the accused. Loaded country-made pistols and live cartridges were recovered from two other accused.

The prosecution case further states that the three men could not provide a satisfactory explanation for the firearms and ammunition or produce documents relating to them.

The case was registered under Sections 399, 402 and 34 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Sections 25(1-B)A, 26 and 35 of the Arms Act against all six accused.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Himanshu Harsh
Himanshu Harsh

Himanshu Harsh is a Correspondent with The Indian Express, currently leading on-the-ground coverage in Bihar. With a reporting career rooted in the complexities of the National Capital Region (NCR), Himanshu specializes in the critical intersection of law, crime, and civic governance. Professional Expertise & Credentials An alumnus of the prestigious Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Delhi, Himanshu brings a rigorous academic foundation to his investigative work. His expertise is characterized by a "ground-up" reporting style, most notably demonstrated during his extensive coverage of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, where he analyzed shifting political landscapes and grassroots sentiment. Specialized Beats Himanshu’s portfolio reflects versatility, allowing him to navigate diverse industries and social issues: Civic & Legal Affairs: Extensive experience covering the Delhi reporting beat, focusing on policy implementation and judicial impact. Automotive Industry: A technical background in reporting on India’s evolving transport and automotive sectors. Social Fabric & Human Interest: Beyond hard news, he is known for exploring the changing social dynamics of India’s urban and rural heartlands, bringing a human-centric lens to systemic issues. Personal Interests & Digital Literacy Outside the newsroom, Himanshu’s deep engagement with technology and gaming informs his understanding of digital trends and the modern information economy. A trained DJ with a passion for music, his diverse personal interests contribute to a well-rounded perspective that resonates across both traditional and digital media platforms. ... Read More

 

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