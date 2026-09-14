Bihar court issues non-bailable warrants against nine cops in eight-year-old case

A court in Bihar’s Muzaffarpur has issued non-bailable warrants against nine police personnel for their alleged failure to appear as prosecution witnesses in a 2018 case, in which six men were accused of assembling with weapons, allegedly to prepare for a robbery in the district.

Additional District and Sessions Judge-11 Dr Kishor Kunal passed the order on September 10, directing the prosecution to produce the witnesses and asking the Saraiya station house officer and the Muzaffarpur Senior Superintendent of Police to ensure their production before the court.

The case has been listed for prosecution evidence on October 28.

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The order records that the matter was pending at the stage of prosecution evidence. The court noted that summons had been issued to the prosecution witnesses on May 8, 2025, followed by bailable warrants on August 20. As the witnesses still had not been produced, the court directed its office to issue non-bailable warrants against them.