Bail condition: Bihar court orders man accused of sexually harassing women to clean drain

A local court in Bihar’s Madhubani district has ordered a man accused of attacking and sexually harassing women to clean and maintain the drain in front of his house as condition for bail, Bar and Bench reported.

The order came after the accused gave an undertaking to perform social service in order to show his bonafide.

“…he is directed to be released on bail on furnishing bail bond of ₹10,000 with two sureties of the like amount each to the satisfaction of the learned court below with condition that as per statement of counsel for the petitioner, the petitioner shall clean, maintain and supervise Nala (drain) situated in front of his house,” Judge Avinash Kumar’s order passed on August 28 stated.

A case was registered against the accused man after he allegedly physically attacked and outraged the modesty of some women in the town.

He was booked under Sections 341 (wrongful restraint), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 308 (attempt to commit culpable homicide), 324 (voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means), 354(b) (assault or use of criminal force to woman with intent to disrobe), 379 (theft), 504 (intentional insult to provoke breach of peace), 506 (criminal intimidation) read with Section 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code.

The accused had spent four months in jail since April 24.

The court decided to grant him bail after noting that all the other co-accused had been granted anticipatory bail. Also, the court took into account the time spent by the accused in jail, his “clean antecedents” and the chargesheet filed by the investigating agency.

“On the suggestion of the APP, the counsel for the petitioner has agreed that the petitioner shall clean, maintain and supervise the nala (drain) situations in front of his house,” the order noted.