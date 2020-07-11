Bihar govt directs six medical colleges to prepare isolation wards with oxygen cylinders, declares AIIMS Patna as 4th Covid hospital

Bihar recorded 14,330 coronavirus till Friday, with a jump of over 4,000 cases in the last 10 days. Bihar recorded 14,330 coronavirus till Friday, with a jump of over 4,000 cases in the last 10 days.

The Bihar government has directed six medical colleges to allocate a separate building block as a 100-bed isolation ward with oxygen cylinders and clinical services to avoid any shortage of beds for patients in the wake of the surge in coronavirus cases in the last 10 days.

Three specialised Covid hospitals – Nalanda Medical College (NMCH) and Hospital, Patna, Anugrah Narayan Medical College and Hospital (ANMCH), Gaya, and Jawahar Lal Nehru Medical College and Hospital (JLNMCH), Bhagalpur, have already set apart 100 beds each for isolation wards to house the infected patients.

Besides this, the state health department also announced AIIMS, Patna, as the fourth specialised Covid hospital and directed the administration to reduce the intake of general patients. All 38 Bihar districts have been designated their nearest medical colleges.

In a letter issued to principals and medical superintendents of all nine medical colleges across the state, Bihar Principal Secretary (Health) Uday Singh Kumawat said: “We had already asked NMCH, Patna, ANMCH, Gaya, and JLNMCH, Bhagalpur to set apart 100-bed isolation ward. With rising Covid cases and better management of cases from across 38 Bihar districts, symptomatic serious cases can be sent to six medical colleges”.

The order further said to ensure “a separate building block with oxygen cylinder attached to every bed” in all other six medical colleges at Betia, Pawapuri, Darbhanga, Muzaffafpur, Madhepura and Patna (Patna Medical College and Hospital). The health secretary deemed this directive as a “top priority”.

Bihar recorded 14,330 coronavirus till Friday, with a jump of over 4,000 cases in the last 10 days. Patna, Bhagalpur, Muzaffarpur, Gopalganj and Munger has shown the maximum surge. With 71 per cent recovery rate, 10,251 patients have been discharged so far. A total of 111 patients have also succumbed to the infection.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.