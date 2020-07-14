Bihar announces total lockdown from July 16. Here are the full guidelines

The lockdown will remain in force at all municipal, district, sub-divisional and block headquarters level. The lockdown will remain in force at all municipal, district, sub-divisional and block headquarters level.

Bihar Lockdown: On a day Bihar recorded the worst single-day spike of 1,432 Covid-19 cases, Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi Tuesday announced that a complete lockdown would be enforced in the state from July 16 to July 31 to break the chain of transmission.

In a tweet, Sushil Modi informed that the lockdown would remain in force at all municipal, district, sub-divisional and block headquarters level. “The government has taken a decision to this effect… Corona has neither any vaccine nor any medicine,” Modi said in a virtual rally.

Presently, Bihar has recorded 18,853 novel coronavirus cases. Of the 1,432 cases on Tuesday, Patna reported the maximum number of patients at 162, followed by East Champaran at 124, Begusarai at 114, Nalanda at 107, Nawada at 92, Bhagalpur at 61, West Champaran at 58, Siwan at 55 and Muzaffarpur at 54, news agency PTI reported. (Follow Covid-19 LIVE updates here)

Here are the full guidelines:

*Essential services allowed.

*Farming and construction-related activities allowed.

*Places of worship to remain closed.

*Commercial, private and govt establishments to remain closed.

*Offices of the Government of India, its Autonomous Subordinate Offices and Public Corporation shall remain closed.

Exceptions: Defence, central armed police forces, treasury. public utilities (including petroleum, CNG, LPG, PNG) disaster management. power generation and transmission units, post offices. National informatics Centre. Early warning agencies

*Offices of the State Government, its Autonomous Bodies, Corporation, etc. stall remain closed.

Exceptions: a) Police, Home Guards, Civil Defense, Fire and Emergency services, Disaster Management, Elections and Prisons.

b) District administration and Treasury along with IT services’ Video Conferencing support from BELTRON.

C) Electricity, water supply, sanitation, Health, Food and Civil Supplies, Water Resources, Agriculture, Animal Husbandry.

d) Municipal bodies

e) Forest officer Staff and workers required to operate and maintain 200, nurseries, parks. plantation, firefighting in forests, wildlife rescue

including handling human-wildlife conflicts, watering plantations, Patrolling and protection of sanctuaries including tiger reserves, operation

of pollution monitoring stations and the corresponding field and headquarter offices.

f) Offices of Social Welfare – Staff and workers required (i) to operate and maintain child care institutions under Juvenile Justice Act, old age homes, homes for women, destitute and persons with disability (ii) to pay food security allowances under National Security Act {iii} to pay: social security pensions and the corresponding field and headquarter offices.

*Hospitals and all related medical establishments will continue to remain functional. The transportation for all medical personnel nurses, Para-medical staff, other hospital support services are permitted. This provision will also apply to veterinary services and establishments also.

*Commercial and private establishments shall be closed down.

Exceptions: a) Shops, including ration shops (under PDS), dealing with food, groceries, fruits and vegetable, dairy and milk booth, meat and fish, animal fodder, agriculture inputs. However, authorities are encouraged to facilitate home delivery.

b)Banks, insurance offices and ATM which include all bank related subsidiaries offices like Cash management, IT services etc.

c) Print and electronic media.

d) Telecommunications, internet services, broadcasting and cable services

e) E-commerce (All kinds of goods)

f) Petrol pumps, LPG and gas retail and storage outlets.

g) Hospitality services including Hotels/Motels/Lodged, Restaurants, Dhabas and eateries will be allowed to open with delivery/take away services only.

* All transport services will be suspended.

Exceptions: a) Railways, Air and Rail transport will remain functional.

b) Taxies, auto-rickshaws will be permitted across Bihar

c) Private vehicles will be allowed across Bihar for permitted activities only

d) All essential service providers will be allowed to commute from home to workplace.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd