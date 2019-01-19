Bihar: 6 cops injured in mob attack after death of teen

Six policemen were injured, a portion of a police station was burnt, and over a dozen vehicles were torched in Bihar’s Kaimur district on Friday after protests broke out following the death of an 18-year-old girl.

The girl was struck by a train near Bhabhua Road station on January 16, and had succumbed to her injuries the next day.

The protesters claimed that a local, allegedly in a relationship with the girl, had raped her and had left her to die next to the tracks. The police did not rule out suicide, and issued the statement of a train driver who said he had seen the girl approaching the train while it was running.

The protesters continue to demand the local man’s arrest, and grew violent after police insisted on waiting for a post mortem report. The police later fired in air to disperse the mob.

Shahabad Range DIG Rakesh Kumar Rathi said: “We will get to know reason of the girl’s death after post mortem. We have lodged a case against the mob. No arrest has been made so far.”