Bihar cops in Mumbai to probe Sushant father’s FIR against late actor’s friend Rhea Chakravarty

A four-member Bihar Police team on Wednesday met its counterparts in Mumbai’s Bandra over the probe into the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput after “new evidence” emerged following an FIR lodged by the late actor’s father, Krishna Kishore Singh, in Patna against actress Rhea Chakravarty and five others.

The FIR, registered at Patna’s Rajiv Nagar police station on July 25, accuses the six, which includes Rhea’s family members, of abetment to suicide, criminal intimidation and criminal conspiracy.

A senior police officer told The Indian Express: “Since new facts have come to light, our team has gone to collect information that has emerged from Mumbai Police’s probe. They have not gone with any warrant.”

In the FIR, Singh alleged siphoning of Rs 15 crore from Sushant’s account in one year “to bank accounts of persons not known or connected to the late actor”. Singh has also accused Rhea of giving Sushant an overdose of medicine at her home and “falsely telling him that the actor was suffering from dengue”.

Sushant, 34, was found dead at his Mumbai apartment on June 14. Singh alleged in the FIR: “My daughter had met Sushant in Mumbai. As he was talking incoherently, my daughter insisted on his treatment by a good doctor. But Rhea insisted on Sushant getting treatment at home.”

Singh, a retired engineer, alleged that Rhea changed his son’s phone number in December “so that people known to him could be cut off from him”.

Singh alleged in the FIR that Rhea had “developed an acquaintance” with his son when he was at the peak of his acting career in 2019 “under a deliberate conspiracy so that Rhea could establish herself in the film industry and with an eye on Sushant’s wealth”.

“I had tried to bring Sushant to Patna but Rhea and her family members did not let that happen. Sushant had once told me that Rhea and others had been trying to declare him lunatic,” he alleged in the FIR.

In Bihar, ruling NDA partners BJP and LJP have demanded a CBI probe into the actor’s death.

