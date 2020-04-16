Bihar: Cops, health dept officials beaten up in Aurangabad, Motihari

As many as 250 loom workers, mostly from UP and Bihar, stuck in Bhiwandi, near Mumbai. The team in Aurangabad had visited Ekauni village to get details on migrants. (Photo: Deepak Joshi) As many as 250 loom workers, mostly from UP and Bihar, stuck in Bhiwandi, near Mumbai. The team in Aurangabad had visited Ekauni village to get details on migrants. (Photo: Deepak Joshi)

While a block development officer and three policemen were roughed up in Areraj, East Champaran, a sub-divisional police officer and a health department team were attacked in Aurangabad on Wednesday.

At both places, the teams had gone to create awareness on social distancing.

Police have lodged cases in both matters and have arrested 44 people in the Aurangabad case.

In East Champaran, Harsiddhi block development officer Sunil Kumar with three policemen had visited Jagapakad village to create awareness on COVID-19 prevention and JE vaccination. Several villagers, who had been upset at not getting free ration as announced by the government, started arguing with the BDO. When the policemen tried to intervene, villagers attacked the team. The BDO and three policemen are undergoing treatment at Referral Hospital, Areraj.

In Goh, Aurangabad, a health department team which had visited Ekauni village to get details on migrants was attacked by villagers. Goh sub-divisional police officer, who rushed to the spot, was also misbehaved with by the villagers. Over half a dozen people suffered injuries.

