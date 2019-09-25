Bihar policeman files complaint against Union Minister for allegedly threatening him

A policeman in Bihar’s Buxar area filed a complaint against Union minister Ashwini Kumar Choubey for allegedly threatening him in public after he sent a notice to a local BJP leader. A video of Choubey purportedly threatening the sub-inspector was aired prominently by news channels.

Rajiv Ranjan, who is in-charge of Naya Bhojpur outpost, lodged a written complaint at Dumraon police station, Deputy Superintendent of Police, Buxar, K K Singh told PTI. However, no FIR has been registered against the minister.

On Monday, Choubey was conducting a ‘janta durbar’ (public court) in his Lok Sabha constituency when a local BJP worker Laxman Dubey complained that Ranjan, who was also present at the venue, had sent him a “goonda notice”.

Goonda notice is issued under Section 109 of CrPC to those identified by the police as potential trouble-makers. Such people are required to furnish a bond promising good conduct.

As soon as the matter was brought to Choubey’s notice, he purportedly said, “Does he look like a goonda to you? Have you ever seen a goonda? You better mend your ways or I will strip you of your uniform.”

It is not the first time Choubey had a run-in with police officials. Days ahead of the Lok Sabha polls in March this year, he had allegedly misbehaved with a sub-divisional officer over his cavalcade entering the venue of a public meeting.

“Get me handcuffed if law permits you to do so, else move aside and give way,” Choubey – serving his second term as the Buxar MP – had told the official.

(With inputs from PTI)