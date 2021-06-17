Bihar Congress sees attempt to split party, JD(U) denies charge, seeks evidence

Even as rumblings continue in the LJP amid allegations that the JD(U) had a hand in the crisis, the Bihar Congress on Wednesday accused Chief Minister Nitish Kumar of allegedly trying to “split” the grand old party, which has 19 MLAs in the Assembly.

Exuding confidence in keeping its ranks together, the party said the JD(U) would not succeed.

Denying the allegations, JD(U) spokesperson Neeraj Kumar dared the Congress to present evidence of any such attempt by JD(U).

Senior Congress leader and Member of Legislative Council Prem Chandra Mishra on Wednesday told The Indian Express: “The JD(U) has regularly engaged in nefarious acts of trying to split parties. It broke the LJP after October 2005 (state) elections. It nearly broke the Congress before the last Assembly polls. Earlier, it had unsuccessfully attempted to break the RJD after the party had been reduced to 23 seats in the 2010 Assembly elections.”

Mishra alleged that a JD(U) MP and a state minister from the party were “trying to split the Congress”. He said, “Just because two or three Congress MLAs look to be JD(U) sympathisers does not mean it can split our party. A JD(U) minister…has been at work yet again, but there is no question of our MLAs going anywhere.”

JD(U)’s Neeraj Kumar said: “If any party splits, that is because of its internal crises and bickering… If some Opposition MLAs appreciate our leader Nitish Kumar for his development works, we can do little about it.”