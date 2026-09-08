Expelled leaders from Bihar Congress seek Rahul Gandhi’s intervention

A section of Congress leaders from Bihar, who were expelled from the party after the state Assembly polls, held a protest at the Congress headquarters in Delhi, seeking a meeting with Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi so that “dedicated Congress workers can directly apprise him of the ground realities of the Bihar Congress, the state of the organisation, and the pain and concerns of party workers”.

Speaking on behalf of the protesters, former Bihar Congress spokesperson Anand Madhab said, “When our concerns were not heard despite repeated efforts and dialogue in Bihar, we were compelled to come to Delhi. We have come to meet our guardians in our own house and apprise them of the ground reality of the Bihar Congress.”

Madhab, who led Monday’s protest at Indira Bhawan, told The Indian Express: “Our demands include an immediate appointment with Rahul Gandhi, the withdrawal of all notices and expulsion proceedings initiated against dedicated and loyal Congress workers, and their reinstation into roles and responsibilities within the organisation.”

“Bihar AICC in-charge Krishna Allavaru and state president Rajesh Kumar should be immediately relieved of their posts, so that the restoration of trust and the process of reorganising the party organisation can begin afresh,” he added.

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Among those who were part of the protest on Monday also included former MLAs Anil Singh, Chhatrapati Yadav, Poonam Devi, and former Bihar Pradesh Congress vice-president Jamal Ahmed Bhallu.

During the protest in Delhi on Monday, some Congress workers from Bihar also came out in support of Allavaru and Rajesh Kumar and had heated verbal exchanges with the protesters.

After its defeat in the Bihar Assembly elections, the state Congress had initiated action against 43 party leaders over alleged anti-party activities and indiscipline. Most of those who were part of the protest on Monday were among the leaders who faced action.

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Contacted by The Indian Express, Bihar Congress chief Rajesh Kumar said: “The issue is that all these people who held the so-called protest were ticket seekers in the Bihar elections. The parameters for the tickets in the elections were set by the AICC and these people didn’t meet those parameters and were denied tickets. They also faced complaints of anti-party activities and hence, faced action.”

Kumar further pointed out that “for the last few months, these people have been holding protests in Patna and going to the media. There are BJP leaders who are supporting them”.

“A cursory look at their social media shows that they have not been taking up issues being raised by Rahul Gandhi, including the Haldwani incident of ‘purification’ after Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge addressed a rally there,” he added.