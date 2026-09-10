‘Violated party policy’: Bihar Congress notice to 29 rebels amid deepening rift

The Bihar Pradesh Congress Committee’s disciplinary committee has issued show-cause notices to its 29 leaders for allegedly taking part in a September 8 protest against the state Congress leadership near the All India Congress Committee (AICC) office in New Delhi, further intensifying differences within the party following its poor showing in the 2025 Bihar Assembly elections.

The notices, issued by disciplinary committee chairman Kapildev Prasad Yadav, accuse the leaders of “anti-party activities” and indiscipline. The committee said their active participation in the protest “violated the party’s policy, discipline and directions and amounted to serious indiscipline”.

The leaders have been given 72 hours from receipt of the notices to submit written explanations to the disciplinary committee and state why action should not be taken against them. The committee said: “It would be free to initiate unilateral disciplinary action under party rules if replies were not received within the stipulated period or were found unsatisfactory”.