Bihar Congress chief Kaukab Quadri: Need to contest alone to revive party

A day after the Lok Sabha election results were announced, Bihar Congress working president Kaukab Quadri said the party should have not been a part of the grand alliance, adding that the party should contest the 2020 Assembly polls alone.

The BJP-led NDA swept the state in the general elections, winning 39 of the 40 seats on offer. Congress was the only party from the grand alliance to open its account, winning Kishanganj.

Speaking to The Indian Express, Quadri said, “This result clearly underlines that Congress does not to go in any alliance, whether with the RJD or any other party in Bihar in 2020 Assembly polls. We should strengthen our organisation buy putting in place a dynamic state president. We should invest time and leadership in the party before thinking of reaping its harvest.”

Quadri said, “While we kept thinking of getting upper caste votes, it was the NDA that managed to further consolidate (their vote share) with the 10 per cent EWS quota. Our alliance partner RJD opposed the EWS quota, which would have only hurt us.”

He said NDA was able to come off as one unit while Grand Alliance had been in “complete disarray”.

However, RJD spokesperson Mrityunjay Tewari said, “We have to take collective responsibility for the loss. This loss is unprecedented teaching lesson to all of us. Our partners were not able to transfer votes to one another. We should stick together and improve or else worse could be in store for us.”